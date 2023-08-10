New programs in Jordan, Kenya, and Qatar also added, bringing the number of accredited programs to 181 across 12 countries

Chicago, IL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing a pace of strong growth, ACGME International (ACGME-I) recently announced its accreditation of the first Sponsoring Institution in Vietnam, the first graduate medical education (GME) programs in Jordan, as well as the addition of newly accredited GME programs in Kenya and Qatar.

ACGME-I accreditation activities expand to 12 countries as VinUni College of Health Sciences in Hanoi becomes the first Sponsoring Institution in Vietnam to achieve ACGME-I accreditation.

Following a successful Accreditation Preparedness Assessment visit by the ACGME-I team in April 2023, VinUni College of Health Sciences’ application for accreditation was approved by ACGME-I’s Review Committees-International – the peer-review body responsible for reviewing all Sponsoring Institutions and programs for compliance with ACGME-I requirements.

The Initial Accreditation of two residency programs – neurology and pathology – at Jordan University of Science and Technology was also approved, making them the first ACGME-I-accredited GME programs in that country. This achievement comes just weeks after Haiti’s Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais achieved Initial Accreditation for its family medicine and internal medicine programs – the first accredited programs in Haiti.

In addition, three programs at Aga Khan University Medical College of East Africa in Kenya – obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and radiology – achieved Initial Accreditation, bringing the total number of ACGME-I-accredited GME programs at that institution to four.

Finally, GME programs in two long-standing Sponsoring Institutions in Qatar – dermatology at Hamad Medical Corporation and pediatric anesthesiology at Sidra Medicine – also achieved Initial Accreditation. All Initial Accreditation statuses announced became effective 1 July 2023.

ACGME-I now accredits 181 GME programs in 22 Sponsoring Institutions across 12 countries.

Over the past five years, ACGME-I accreditation activities have grown significantly, doubling the number of countries and accredited GME programs. “Our growth demonstrates that the ACGME-I framework of global accreditation, when implemented with flexibility and a sensitivity to local context, can be successfully implemented across a wide range of cultures,” said ACGME-I President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Arrighi, MD.

One of the keys to ACGME-I’s success is respect for the local medical environment. “Whenever we work in a new country, we try to be sensitive to local culture and needs of the medical community when applying our standards,” added Dr. Arrighi. “With every new partnership, there is a mutual learning, respect, and focus on a shared mission.”

ACGME International (ACGME-I) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization currently providing accreditation services to 181 graduate medical education programs in 22 institutions across 12 countries. Its mission is to improve health care by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation. ACGME-I seeks to improve global health by ensuring that physicians who care for individuals are well-prepared in all aspects required of their chosen specialty. Learn more about ACGME-I here: https://www.acgme-i.org.

CONTACT: Mel Huang Manager, Marketing and Communications, International Activities mhuang@acgme.org