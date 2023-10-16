Chicago, IL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is proud to announce the release of the latest edition of its Data Resource Book. This comprehensive resource providing the graduate medical education (GME) community with the latest GME data covers the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

ACGME Programs

During 2022-2023, there were 13,066 accredited programs, of which 5,112 were specialty programs and 6,576 were subspecialty programs with Continued Accreditation. Additionally, 401 programs were newly accredited during the academic year. Fifty-two programs received withdrawal of accreditation.

Residents and Fellows

There are 158,079 active residents and fellows in 13,066 programs. This is an increase of 4,236 from last year. Of the 158,079 active residents and fellows in ACGME-accredited programs during Academic Year 2022-2023, 60.0 percent graduated from Liaison Committee on Medical Education-accredited medical schools in the US. International medical school graduates make up 21.1 percent, while 18.9 percent are graduates of osteopathic medical schools.

“Data is at the heart of our commitment to advancing health care and population health through education and accreditation. The ACGME’s Data Resource Book is a comprehensive reference for those involved in graduate medical education. This year’s iteration is the latest step in our work to offer an even more valuable resource for the community,” said ACGME President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP.

The full 2022-2023 Data Resource Book can be found on the ACGME website. The data tables and figures provided in this year’s edition include these sections: Program Accreditation, Program Characteristics, Resident Characteristics, Graduating Residents and Residents Leaving Prior to Completion, Sponsoring Institutions, Participating Sites, Program Faculty and Coordinators, and Program Activities.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of 13,066 residency and fellowship programs and the 886 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate close to 160,000 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME’s Mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians’ education through advancements in accreditation and education.

