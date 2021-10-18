Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ACGME Releases Recommendations and Resources on Preparing Residents and Fellows to Manage Pain and Substance Use Disorder

ACGME Releases Recommendations and Resources on Preparing Residents and Fellows to Manage Pain and Substance Use Disorder

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ACGME is pleased to present new recommendations, findings, and resources from the GME Stakeholder Congress on Preparing Residents and Fellows to Manage Pain and Substance Use Disorder (SUD). The materials are an outcome of the March 30-31, 2021 meeting, which convened 130 physicians and members of ACGME leadership to discuss strategies to ensure residents and fellows are equipped with the skills necessary to treat pain and confront the challenges of the opioid epidemic.

The Congress was held in response to calls from the graduate medical education community for guidance on a 2018 Common Program Requirement requiring all programs to “provide instruction and experience in pain management, if applicable for the specialty, including recognition of the signs of addiction.” The event brought together specialty societies, certifying boards, program directors, and ACGME Review Committee members, representing 10 specialties that play a role in pain management and treating SUD.

“The ACGME is committed to the national effort to address the Opioid Crisis, and to enhance education of physicians in pain management and treatment of substance use disorder. I am grateful for the efforts of the experts we convened from across the medical education continuum to exchange ideas on how to more effectively integrate curriculum and experience in treating pain and substance use disorder into physician education,” said ACGME President and CEO Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP.

Congress deliberations, recommendations, and resources identified by attendees are now summarized in a proceedings paper that includes general and specialty-specific considerations for program directors and others who construct curriculum and educational experiences for residents and fellows. These considerations are not requirements, rather, they serve as a reflection of the thoughts of attendees, a roadmap for those planning curriculum, and an indication of the medical education community’s support for improving education in management of pain and SUD.

View these materials and other information about the ACGME’s commitment to addressing Opioid Use Disorder here. Congress keynote presentations and panel discussions are available in the ACGME’s online learning portal, Learn at ACGME.

###

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 865 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 145,000 resident and fellow physicians in 157 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME’s mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians’ education through advancements in accreditation and education.

CONTACT: Susan White
Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education
3127555066
swhite@acgme.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.