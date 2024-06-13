The world leader in metal detecting technologies launches X-TERRA ELITE Series for a never-before detecting experience

CORK, Ireland, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minelab , the world leader in metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance, has announced the latest development in metal detecting. In an exciting summer 2024 rollout, Minelab will debut its most rigorously equipped detector: the all-new X-TERRA ELITE series – where affordability meets innovation. As a bonus to treasure enthusiasts, historians and tech-seekers around the globe, Minelab takes it one step further with the X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack.

“With state-of-the-art technologies powered by Multi-IQ, this model is a riveting development in the world of detection. We have addressed every detail and feature to make the hunt incredibly accurate and exciting. The design does the work on land and water with unique developments that make it easier than ever to tune in and sync up the search between man and machine,” said Rob Wells, Vice President of Minelab Europe.

NEVER COMPROMISE WITH THE X-TERRA ELITE

The all-new Minelab X-TERRA ELITE series is powered by Multi-IQ — a breakthrough in treasure detection combining cutting-edge technology and affordability. Designed for the savvy hunter in search of a fully-waterproof, feature-rich machine with proven multi-frequency technology, the X-TERRA ELITE stands unbeatable. It offers an impressive set of features, including:

Minelab Multi-IQ® — With Minelab’s revolutionary Multi-IQ® technology, you’ve got the combined power of multiple detectors in one — all working for you at the same time. Nothing goes undiscovered and no terrain is off limits.

— With Minelab’s revolutionary Multi-IQ® technology, you’ve got the combined power of multiple detectors in one — all working for you at the same time. Nothing goes undiscovered and no terrain is off limits. All-Terrain Detecting — Choose between 2 x Park, 2 x Field, and 2 x Beach pre-programmed Search Modes. Whether you’re swinging in the fields or swimming in the shallows, X-TERRA ELITE finds treasures others miss.

— Choose between 2 x Park, 2 x Field, and 2 x Beach pre-programmed Search Modes. Whether you’re swinging in the fields or swimming in the shallows, X-TERRA ELITE finds treasures others miss. Fully Waterproof — With IP-68 waterproof capability to 16 ft (5 m), take X-TERRA ELITE anywhere and own the ground beneath your feet.

— With IP-68 waterproof capability to 16 ft (5 m), take X-TERRA ELITE anywhere and own the ground beneath your feet. Extreme Precision — The Multi-IQ® engine delivers Stable IDs for even the deepest targets. Recover even the faintest echoes of treasure with 25 levels of sensitivity — when you’ve got a target, switch to Pinpoint to zero-in further.

— The Multi-IQ® engine delivers Stable IDs for even the deepest targets. Recover even the faintest echoes of treasure with 25 levels of sensitivity — when you’ve got a target, switch to Pinpoint to zero-in further. Rich Audio — With multiple tone audio, the sound of treasure is clear. X-TERRA ELITE’s all-tone audio means you’ll not only ‘hear’ if a target is trash or treasure, but you’ll also be able to gauge its size and depth simply by listening.

— With multiple tone audio, the sound of treasure is clear. X-TERRA ELITE’s all-tone audio means you’ll not only ‘hear’ if a target is trash or treasure, but you’ll also be able to gauge its size and depth simply by listening. Iron Control — When it’s time to take command of your hunt and sort treasure from junk, X-TERRA ELITE offers versatile 3-level Iron Bias and nuanced 25-level Iron Volume settings.

— When it’s time to take command of your hunt and sort treasure from junk, X-TERRA ELITE offers versatile 3-level Iron Bias and nuanced 25-level Iron Volume settings. Choice of Coils — An array of waterproof coils are available with V12X™ 12″x9″ Elliptical Double-D included as standard on ELITE. V8X™ 8″x5″ Elliptical Double-D and V10X™ 10″x7″ Elliptical Double-D coils available as an accessory. X-TERRA ELITE is also compatible with all EQUINOX® series coils.

— An array of waterproof coils are available with V12X™ 12″x9″ Elliptical Double-D included as standard on ELITE. V8X™ 8″x5″ Elliptical Double-D and V10X™ 10″x7″ Elliptical Double-D coils available as an accessory. X-TERRA ELITE is also compatible with all EQUINOX® series coils. Lighting and Vibration — The daylight may have ended, but that doesn’t mean your hunt has to — with Control Pod Flashlight, Red Backlight Display, Backlit Keypad, and Handgrip Vibration you can power on long after the sun has gone.

— The daylight may have ended, but that doesn’t mean your hunt has to — with Control Pod Flashlight, Red Backlight Display, Backlit Keypad, and Handgrip Vibration you can power on long after the sun has gone. Loud and Clear Audio — Enjoy the crystal-clear audio with In-Built Speaker (Included), or Wired Headphones, Low Latency Wireless Headphones and Waterproof Headphones (Accessories).

— Enjoy the crystal-clear audio with In-Built Speaker (Included), or Wired Headphones, Low Latency Wireless Headphones and Waterproof Headphones (Accessories). Built to Last — Committed to leading the pack for performance and support, X-TERRA ELITE is backed by Minelab’s global network and 3-year warranty.

Take the adventure one step further with the X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack. This impeccable new offering helps detectorists achieve the same extraordinary results as the X-TERRA ELITE model, PLUS, it comes with a second coil (V8X™ 8″x5″ Elliptical Double-D) and lightning-fast ML-85 low latency wireless headphones.

The X-TERRA ELITE and X-TERRA ELITE Expedition Pack are available online and at retailers globally.

For more information, visit minelab.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT MINELAB:

Minelab is an Australian, multi-award-winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland; Dubai, UAE; Monterrey, Mexico; Itajai, Brazil; and Chicago, U.S.A., the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal-detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of handheld metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company (ASX: “CDA”).

To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/001790fb-b469-4bfe-8f62-27e69dcb1a35