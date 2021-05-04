Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Achieve3000 Math Named EdTech Cool Tool Awards Finalist

Achieve3000 Math Named EdTech Cool Tool Awards Finalist

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

This Powerful Solution Accelerates Math Growth for K-12 Students

Red Bank, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achieve3000, the leader in learning acceleration for PreK-12 students, today announced that Achieve3000 Math™ , its personalized math instruction solution, has been selected as a 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalist in the category of Math Solution. 

Introduced in fall 2020, Achieve3000 Math is designed to develop math fluency and accelerate K-12 students’ mastery of skills across grades, standards, and topics.

Like Achieve3000 Literacy™, it uses differentiated practice and intervention to close knowledge gaps and build confidence.

Achieve3000 Math is aligned to The Quantile Framework® for Mathematics from MetaMetrics® and utilizes proven-effective content and functionality to accelerate student gains in math. Each student’s progress is tracked in real time, offering unprecedented access for monitoring, reporting, instructional planning, and assessment.  

“We are honored that EdTech Digest has selected Achieve3000 Math as a Cool Tool,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Achieve3000. “I’d like to give kudos to the people on our product development team who have worked very hard to make Achieve3000 Math not just a rigorous instructional tool, but also a powerful, personalized learning experience.”

For more than a decade, the EdTech Awards have been shining a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

 

About Achieve3000

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science, social studies, and ELA. Using personalized and differentiated solutions, Achieve3000 enables educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. For more than five million students in grades PreK-12, Achieve3000 improves high-stakes test performance and drives college and career readiness.

CONTACT: Rebecca Salem
Achieve3000
7323675505
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.