Achieve3000 Math Named EdTech Cool Tool Awards Finalist

This Powerful Solution Accelerates Math Growth for K-12 Students

Red Bank, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Achieve3000, the leader in learning acceleration for PreK-12 students, today announced that Achieve3000 Math™ , its personalized math instruction solution, has been selected as a 2021 EdTech Cool Tool Awards finalist in the category of Math Solution.

Introduced in fall 2020, Achieve3000 Math is designed to develop math fluency and accelerate K-12 students’ mastery of skills across grades, standards, and topics.

Like Achieve3000 Literacy™, it uses differentiated practice and intervention to close knowledge gaps and build confidence.

Achieve3000 Math is aligned to The Quantile Framework® for Mathematics from MetaMetrics® and utilizes proven-effective content and functionality to accelerate student gains in math. Each student’s progress is tracked in real time, offering unprecedented access for monitoring, reporting, instructional planning, and assessment.

“We are honored that EdTech Digest has selected Achieve3000 Math as a Cool Tool,” said Stuart Udell, CEO of Achieve3000. “I’d like to give kudos to the people on our product development team who have worked very hard to make Achieve3000 Math not just a rigorous instructional tool, but also a powerful, personalized learning experience.”

For more than a decade, the EdTech Awards have been shining a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

About Achieve3000

Achieve3000 delivers a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that significantly accelerate and deepen learning in literacy, math, science, social studies, and ELA. Using personalized and differentiated solutions, Achieve3000 enables educators to help all students achieve accelerated growth. For more than five million students in grades PreK-12, Achieve3000 improves high-stakes test performance and drives college and career readiness.

