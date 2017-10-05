ACI Awarded 2017 Swift Certified Application Accreditation for Twentieth Consecutive Year

NAPLES, FLA, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, announced today that its global payment processing solution, ACI Money Transfer System, part of ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments Solution, was awarded the 2017 SWIFT Certified Application – Payments label for the twentieth consecutive year—making it the first solution to achieve this milestone.

SWIFT’s financial services industry certification recognizes that ACI’s Money Transfer System manages SWIFT messages end-to-end for its customers worldwide, according to specific criteria prescribed by SWIFT. The SWIFT Certified Application – Payments label certifies payments applications that enable the initiation, generation, processing and settlement of interbank payments. It is awarded to business applications that adhere to stated criteria for the support of SWIFT MT and MX messages, connectivity and functionality.

“We are delighted to recognize ACI as one of the longest-running recipients of SWIFT’s accreditation,” said Filip Versluys, head of partner management, SWIFT. “ACI is a consistent, dedicated partner with proven compliance to SWIFT’s guidelines—which is a great benefit to the entire transaction banking community.”

“ACI has a long track record of providing financial institutions with unmatched transaction banking offerings such as Money Transfer System,” said WA Proctor, vice president, ACI Worldwide. “We are pleased to be acknowledged by the SWIFT community for the twentieth year in a row, and look forward to many more years of collaboration with SWIFT.”

Money Transfer System is an extensible payments and SWIFT messaging solution that provides global processing capabilities. It also supports customers implementing the new SWIFT gpi initiative. With interfaces directly to SWIFTNet services, as well as multiple real-time gross settlement (RTGS), ACH networks and real-time payment networks across the globe, the system is a single, integrated solution for domestic and international processing.

Money Transfer System is part of ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments Solution. ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network. ACI will feature its UP Real-Time Payments Solution, including SWIFT and SWIFT gpi functions, Proactive Risk Manager and UP Immediate Payments demonstrations at EuroFinance (Booth L078), October 4-6 in Barcelona, the SWIFT Sibos Conference (Booth K5), October 16-19 in Toronto and at AFP (Booth 521), October 15-18 in San Diego.

