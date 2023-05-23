Development of This Program Supports Aclarion’s Commitment to Lead With Strong Clinical Evidence and Engage the Payer Community Through Key Opinion Leader Advocacy

Aclarion to Participate in Upcoming ISASS 2023 on June 1-3, 2023 in San Francisco, CA Where Their Health Economics Outcomes Abstract Will be Presented

BROOMFIELD, CO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Dean Karahalios, M.D., Medical Director of Brain & Spine Institute at Advocate Aurora Health Care in Illinois, will advise the company as a key opinion leader (KOL) nationally.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Dr. Karahalios embraces a philosophy of care that strives to customize care to the individual patient. “Nociscan’s unique biomarker evaluation of each disc to inform the optimal treatment plan is a perfect fit for my personalized approach to patient evaluation and care,” said Dr. Karahalios. “The two-year durable outcomes data recently published in the European Spine Journal that highlights how patients treated congruent with Nociscan results achieved significantly better outcomes than those whose treatment deviated from the Nociscan guidance is a compelling foundation of evidence that I’m excited to contribute to through my KOL involvement with Aclarion.”

“We are thrilled to be adding yet another global thought leader in the care of chronic low back pain to the committed group of KOL’s that are already pushing evidence of Nociscan’s efficacy to the world,” said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. “Dr. Karahalios sits in a unique position leading one of the largest spine care practices in the world to help articulate Nociscan’s value proposition to key stakeholders in the value chain. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Karahalios to Aclarion’s advisory team.”

Additionally, Aclarion will be attending the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS), June 1-3, 2023 in San Francisco, CA where their health economics outcomes abstract will be presented. For information about ISASS 2023, please visit: https://isass.org/isass-2023/

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

