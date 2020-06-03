Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Publication of an Abstract of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results for ATI-450, an Investigational Compound, at the EULAR 2020 E-Congress

WAYNE, Pa., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the publication of an abstract at the 2020 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2020 E-Congress) being held June 3-6, 2020. The abstract details are as follows:

Abstract No : SAT0143

Title : A Phase 1 Study in Healthy Volunteers Exploring the Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of ATI-450: A Novel Oral MK2 Inhibitor

Authors : J. Schnyder, J. Monahan, W. Smith, H. Hope, D. Kelly, D. Burt, E. Huff, A. Kaul, A. Hildebrand, B. Burnette, N. Klug, M. Bangs, D. Gordon

The abstract is published in the electronic Abstract Archive located here: “ Abstract Archive .”

About ATI-450

ATI-450 is an investigational oral mitogen-activated protein kinase-activated protein kinase 2 (MK2) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development. This mechanism leads to the inhibition of multiple cytokines, chemokines, matrix metalloproteases and other inflammatory signals. Key inflammatory cytokines driven by this mechanism include tumor necrosis factor α (TNFα) and interleukin-1α, -1β, -6 and -8 (IL1α, IL1β, IL6 and IL8). Aclaris is developing ATI-450 as a potential treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other immuno-inflammatory diseases.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options.

