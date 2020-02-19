Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 25, 2020

Breaking News
WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019, Tuesday, February 25th, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss Aclaris’ financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the “Investors” page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com, prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Aclaris Therapeutics website for 30 days following the call.

To participate on the live call, please dial (844) 776-7782 (domestic) or (661) 378-9535 (international), and reference conference ID 9958112 prior to the start of the call.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes one late-stage investigational drug candidate and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Aclaris Contact
Michael Tung, M.D.
Senior Vice President 
Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations
484-329-2140
[email protected]

