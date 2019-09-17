Aclaris Therapeutics to Hold R&D Day

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced it will host an R&D day for analysts and investors focused on its pipeline of novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM in New York, New York.

Topics to be covered include:

KINect Platform: Our Drug Discovery Engine

ATI-450 (MK2 Inhibitor): An Oral Alternative to Injectable Anti-Cytokine Biologics and JAK Inhibitors for Immuno-Inflammatory Diseases

ATI-1777: A “Soft” Topical JAK 1/3 Inhibitor

ATI-2138: An ITK/TXK/JAK3 Inhibitor for Autoimmune Disease

Gut Restricted Inhibitors of ITK and/or JAK Kinases as Drugs for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The event will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors" page of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com , prior to the event on the morning of September 27, 2019. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Aclaris Therapeutics website for 30 days following the call.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of people with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company’s diverse portfolio includes one late-stage investigational medicine and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. Aclaris Therapeutics’ active development programs focus on areas where significant treatment gaps exist. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

