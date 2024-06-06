WAYNE, Pa., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, Interim President & CEO of Aclaris, will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 11:20 AM ET in Miami, Florida.

A webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed through the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website, www.aclaristx.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Aclaris website.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

[email protected]