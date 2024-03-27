The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the state of Ohio for a law slated to take effect next month that bars gender transition surgeries and hormone blockers for minors.
The lawsuit — filed by the ACLU and global law firm Goodwin against Ohio State Attorney General Dave Yost and the state’s medical board — is on behalf of two 12-year-old transgender girls and their families who are asking the court to block the law from being enacted on April 24.
In a stateme
