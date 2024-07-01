The American Civil Liberties Union says it has filed a lawsuit against Washington County in Pennsylvania, alleging that 259 eligible voters have been “disenfranchised” after not being informed of errors that disqualified their presidential primary mail-in ballots.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of seven voters, the Washington Branch NAACP and the Center for Coalfield Justice – an environmental group – comes following the Washington County Board of Elections’ “decision
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Longtime Biden Senate colleague calls for ‘new candidate’ after Biden debate performance: ‘Disaster’ - July 1, 2024
- ACLU sues Pennsylvania county over rejected mail-in ballots - July 1, 2024
- Solar company found to have ‘reaped billions’ from top Biden law leads to outcry: ‘Appeasing the rich’ - July 1, 2024