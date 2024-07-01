The American Civil Liberties Union says it has filed a lawsuit against Washington County in Pennsylvania, alleging that 259 eligible voters have been “disenfranchised” after not being informed of errors that disqualified their presidential primary mail-in ballots.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of seven voters, the Washington Branch NAACP and the Center for Coalfield Justice – an environmental group – comes following the Washington County Board of Elections’ “decision

