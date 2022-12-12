FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today, through its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., announced the introduction of its Ultra PmaxTM Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) tool, marking ACM’s entry into another major new product category. ACM expects to ship its first PECVD evaluation tool to a China-based customer in the next few weeks.

“Our Ultra PmaxTM PECVD tool marks expansion into another new process area of front-end semiconductor manufacturing,” said Jian Wang, CEO of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. “Many of our customers are 28nm and above logic device providers. We anticipate a need to increase capacity at more mature nodes, as mature node production in China is significantly lower than consumption. The new PECVD tool provides ACM with another opportunity to better serve our customers while addressing the global logic and memory market. We estimate that our total addressable global market will double with the Ultra PmaxTM category announced today and the Ultra Track category announced last month.”

About ULTRA PmaxTM PECVD Tool

The ULTRA PmaxTM PECVD tool is equipped with a proprietary designed chamber, gas distribution unit and chuck, which is intended to provide better film uniformity, reduced film stress, and improved particle performance. It is available in two configurations: a one to three-chamber design that is ideal for very thin layers or fast process steps, and a four to five-chamber design that supports thick film deposition and longer process times while still optimizing throughput. Both configurations have multiple heaters per chamber for greater process control and higher productivity.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, and track for coating and developing which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

