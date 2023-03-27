Supports Rapidly Growing Power Semiconductor Markets Including Electric Vehicles, Power Conversion and Renewable Energy

FREMONT, Calif., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today, through its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., announced receipt of the first purchase order (PO) for its Ultra C SiC substrate cleaning tool. The platform leverages ACM’s patented Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) cleaning technology which is designed to achieve more comprehensive cleaning without damage to device features. The PO was received from a leading Chinese silicon carbide (SiC) substrate manufacturer and is expected to ship before the end of the third quarter of 2023.

SiC substrates are used to manufacture power semiconductors, which are used in a wide range of applications such as power conversion, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. The key advantages of SiC-based technology include reduced switching power losses, higher power density, better heat dissipation, and increased bandwidth capability. Increased demand for power semiconductors from various industries such as automotive and renewable energy is driving growth in the SiC device market, which is expected to exceed $4 billion USD by 2026 according to Yole Développement1.

“The power semiconductor market is experiencing strong growth, with the electric vehicle market and related infrastructure seeing rapidly accelerating deployments,” said David Wang, founder and CEO of ACM. “This order represents the successful application of ACM’s experience in advanced semiconductor wafer processing equipment to meet the unique requirements of SiC substrate manufacturing. We remain committed to expanding our product portfolio to support additional market opportunities.”

About the Ultra C SiC Substrate Cleaning Tool

ACM’s Ultra C SiC substrate cleaning tool uses SC1 (ammonia/hydrogen peroxide), SC2 (hydrochloric acid/hydrogen peroxide), DHF and other chemicals for the cleaning process, and can also be equipped with ACM’s proprietary Smart Megasonix to achieve better cleaning performance. The tool is 6- and 8-inch compatible and is designed to achieve throughput of more than 70 wafers per hour. The tool has been optimized for handling fragile SiC substrates to minimize breakage.

Forward-Looking Statements

