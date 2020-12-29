ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Breaking News
Dec. 29, 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 2021 Greater China Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Thursday, January 7, 2021 (China time zone)
  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 (fireside chat presentation scheduled for 10:45 am U.S. eastern time zone)

The fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference will be webcast live from the Investors section of ACM’s website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com.   A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of ACM’s website through January 18, 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
  Ralph Fong
  +1 (415) 489-2195
  [email protected] 
   
In China: The Blueshirt Group Asia
  Gary Dvorchak, CFA
  +86 (138) 1079-1480
  [email protected] 

