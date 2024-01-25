FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”), intends to offer ordinary shares, subject to market conditions and other factors, in a private offering to qualified buyers, in compliance with the requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “Private Offering”).
