SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) announced today that it will present at the Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM PT/ 6:15 PM ET.

The presentation will be available online via a webinar. To listen to the live webcast, please contact Singular Research Customer Service at research@singularresearch.com or call 818-222-6234 for further information.

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will be posted to the investor relations portion of the company’s website www.acmeunited.com prior to the company’s presentation.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, and Med-Nap. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Contact:

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

Source: Acme United Corporation