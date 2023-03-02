SHELTON, Conn., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were $44.1 million compared to $45.8 million in the same period of 2021, a decrease of 4% (2% in constant currency). Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $193.9 million compared to $182.1 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 7% (8% in constant currency).

The net loss was $597,000, or ($0.17) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $2,338,000, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $3.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared, on an adjusted basis, to $10.1 million, or $2.57 per diluted share (or $13.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, including the impact of the PPP loan forgiveness), for the same period in 2021. The declines in net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were mainly due to exceptionally high transportation costs and higher interest expense. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by certain large retailers reducing inventory.

Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen said, “Throughout 2022, our performance was impacted by unusually high ocean shipping costs, port congestion and demurrage fees, outbound freight costs due to truck driver shortages, and high fuel costs. In addition, particularly as the year progressed, production input costs increased due to inflation, and we were impacted by higher interest rates than in prior years.”

“In total, commencing in the first quarter of 2022, we incurred $4.0 million in exceptional supply chain expenses, of which $0.9 million was recognized in the fourth quarter. Many of the supply chain issues have subsided.”

Mr. Johnsen continued, “Beginning in the fall of 2022, we implemented cost savings initiatives which we expect to generate over $5.0 million in savings during 2023. These savings are due to improved efficiency in our production and warehouse facilities, reduced transportation costs, and lower spending in SG&A than in 2022. In 2023 we are continuing our program to reduce inventory which began in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our year-end inventory level decreased $2.9 million in accordance with our target for the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, we plan to reduce inventory by $5.0 million in 2023. We intend to use the resulting increased cash flow on reducing debt and funding acquisitions.”

“We have many growth opportunities in 2023 including new first aid and medical placements in the industrial and retail markets, new Westcott craft products in the mass and ecommerce markets, new customers and programs with our Camillus hunting and camping tools and expanded sales of Spill Magic products to large mass market retailers.”

“We expect the combination of continued revenue growth, $5.0 million of cost and productivity savings, the normalization of supply chain expenses, and reduced debt to position the Company for a much-improved year in 2023.”

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net sales in the U.S. segment decreased 2% compared to the same period in 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by inventory reductions that affected many of our customers. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net sales in the U.S. segment increased 8% compared to the same period in 2021. The growth was primarily attributable to increased sales of first aid and medical products.

European net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were constant in U.S. dollars but increased 13% in local currency compared to the same period of 2021. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased 2% in U.S. dollars but increased 10% in local currency compared to the same period of 2021. The growth in the three and twelve months was mainly due to new customers in the office channel.

Net sales in Canada for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 22% in U.S. dollars and 16% in local currency compared to the same period in 2021. The sales decline in the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to reduced consumer demand in comparison to the same period in 2021 when there were unusually high sales driven by the pandemic along with retailer inventory reductions. Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased 4% in U.S. dollars and were constant in local currency compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross margin was 32.0% in the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 35.1% in the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 32.8% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 35.6% for the same period in 2021. The declines in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were primarily due to exceptionally high ocean container costs and demurrage charges. The impact on gross margins as a percentage of sales due to the aforementioned supply chain expenses were 2.1% and 1.6% for the three and twelve months, respectively, ended December 31, 2022.

The Company’s bank debt less cash as of December 31, 2022 was $55 million compared to $40 million as of December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company paid approximately $11 million for the acquisition of the assets of Live Safely Products, LLC and paid $1.9 million in dividends on its common stock. We increased inventory during the twelve-month period by approximately $10 million to prepare for continued growth and to be positioned to offset the impact of potential supply chain interruptions related to COVID-19. The increase in inventory was also a result of higher product costs.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME YEAR END REPORT 2022 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Amounts in 000’s except per share data December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 44,104 $ 45,793 Cost of goods sold 30,021 29,737 Gross profit 14,083 16,056 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 14,110 12,999 Operating (loss) income (27 ) 3,057 Interest expense (937 ) (240 ) Interest income 16 3 Interest expense, net (921 ) (237 ) Other income, net 108 18 Total other income, net 108 18 Income before income tax expense (839 ) 2,838 Income tax (benefit) expense (242 ) 500 Net income $ (597 ) $ 2,338 Shares outstanding – Basic 3,537 3,550 Shares outstanding – Diluted 3,537 3,915 Earnings per share – Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.66 Earnings per share – Diluted (0.17 ) 0.60

ACME UNITED CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME YEAR END REPORT 2022 (cont.) (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ended Amounts in 000’s except per share data December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net sales $ 193,962 $ 182,088 Cost of goods sold 130,403 117,287 Gross profit 63,559 64,801 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 57,285 52,030 Operating income 6,274 12,771 Interest expense (2,396 ) (922 ) Interest income 32 14 Interest expense, net (2,364 ) (908 ) PPP loan forgiveness – 3,508 Other expense, net (246 ) (196 ) Total other (expense) income, net (246 ) 3,312 Income before income tax expense 3,663 15,175 Income tax expense 628 1,519 Net income $ 3,035 $ 13,656 Shares outstanding – Basic 3,528 3,471 Shares outstanding – Diluted 3,719 3,955 Earnings per share – Basic $ 0.86 $ 3.93 Earnings per share – Diluted 0.82 3.45 Reconciliation to reported net income (GAAP) Net income as reported (GAAP) 3,035 13,656 PPP loan forgiveness – (3,508 ) Net income as adjusted 3,035 10,148 Earnings per share before PPP loan forgiveness – Basic $ 0.86 $ 3.93 Earnings per share before PPP loan forgiveness – Diluted 0.82 3.45