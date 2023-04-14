SHELTON, Conn., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2023 on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13737289.
Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made.
Contacts
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com
