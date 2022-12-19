GETTYSBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, announced plans for its banking subsidiary—ACNB Bank—to rebrand its Maryland banking divisions. NWSB Bank and FCB Bank will formally adopt the ACNB Bank name and brand identity in the counties of Carroll and Frederick in central Maryland, respectively, effective January 1, 2023. At that time, ACNB Bank, the legal entity and chartered financial institution, will begin retiring the use of the division names in the Maryland communities served.

“We have been operating NWSB Bank and FCB Bank as divisions of ACNB Bank since 2017 and 2020, respectively, which has provided our acquired new customers with ample time to become better acquainted with our community bank and to experience the unwavering commitment we have in our local markets. We believe this brand alignment will eliminate any confusion for our customers who bank in multiple markets, as well as will allow us to operate more cohesively under one name and one brand throughout our footprint in southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland. There will also be a stronger association in all markets between the Bank and the insurance subsidiary, ACNB Insurance Services, Inc.,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Helt continued, “Our goal is to make this brand alignment as seamless as possible for our retail and business customers in the Maryland markets. All account numbers will remain the same. Only the name of the Bank will change. New signage depicting the ACNB Bank logo and its deep blue color scheme will begin to appear both inside and outside of the Bank’s offices in the first quarter of 2023. More significantly, with a history that spans 165 years, we are proud to continue and share our established community banking legacy in central Maryland as ACNB Bank.”

Historically, ACNB Corporation completed the acquisition of New Windsor Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, New Windsor State Bank, headquartered in Taneytown, MD, effective July 1, 2017. At that time, ACNB Bank elected to operate in the Carroll County, MD, market as “NWSB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank” and has been doing so for more than five years.

Likewise, ACNB Corporation completed the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, headquartered in Frederick, MD, effective January 11, 2020. At that time, ACNB Bank elected to operate in the Frederick County, MD, market as “FCB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank” and has been doing so for nearly three years.

Mr. Helt added, “ACNB Corporation’s expansion into the markets of Carroll County and Frederick County, Maryland, was strategic as we sought to grow in desirable markets that are adjacent to ACNB Bank’s southcentral Pennsylvania footprint. Profitable and sustainable organic and inorganic growth are key to ACNB Corporation’s future as we strive to enhance long-term shareholder value and to be the independent financial services provider of choice in the core markets served by building relationships and finding solutions.”

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank will serve its markets as of January 1, 2023, with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com .

Contact: Lynda L. Glass EVP/Secretary & Chief Governance Officer 717.339.5085 lglass@acnb.com

ACNB #2022-40

December 19, 2022