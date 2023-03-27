Growing Accessibility to Product and Services like OTC Products and Cosmetic Laser Options for Acne Treatment will propel the Market Growth

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Acne Treatment Market is currently valued at around US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022, Sales of the market are set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% and be valued at around US$ 12.0 Billion by 2033. The global Acne Treatment Market is segmented into product type, mode of administration, and region. The product type segment is further divided into antibiotics, retinoids, hormonal agents, and others. The mode of administration segment is categorized into topical, oral, and injectable.

The increasing prevalence of acne, the rise in the number of people suffering from hormonal disorders, and the growing demand for effective acne treatment products are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing awareness about the availability of acne treatment products and the increasing disposable income of individuals are also propelling market growth.

The global Acne Treatment Market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Acne is a common skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. The condition can affect individuals of all ages, but it is most common in teenagers. The market for acne treatment is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of acne and the rising demand for acne treatment products.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5279

Acne Treatment Market Trend

The Acne Treatment Market is experiencing several trends that are shaping the industry. Here are some of the top trends in the market:

Increase in Demand for Natural and Organic Products: There is a growing trend towards using natural and organic products for treating acne. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in acne treatment products and are looking for safer and more natural alternatives.

There is a growing trend towards using natural and organic products for treating acne. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in acne treatment products and are looking for safer and more natural alternatives. Growth in Online Sales: Online sales of acne treatment products are increasing rapidly. Consumers are turning to e-commerce platforms for purchasing products due to the convenience and the availability of a wide range of products.

Online sales of acne treatment products are increasing rapidly. Consumers are turning to e-commerce platforms for purchasing products due to the convenience and the availability of a wide range of products. Advances in Technology: There has been significant progress in the development of technology-based acne treatment products such as laser therapy and light therapy. These treatments offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional acne treatment methods and are gaining popularity among consumers.

There has been significant progress in the development of technology-based acne treatment products such as laser therapy and light therapy. These treatments offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional acne treatment methods and are gaining popularity among consumers. Increased Focus on Combination Therapies: There is a growing trend towards combining multiple acne treatment products for better results. Combination therapies are becoming more popular as they provide a more comprehensive approach to treating acne.

There is a growing trend towards combining multiple acne treatment products for better results. Combination therapies are becoming more popular as they provide a more comprehensive approach to treating acne. Rise in Demand for Personalized Treatments: Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized acne treatment solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. This trend is driving the development of customized treatment plans and products that cater to individual requirements.

Market Key Players-

The key players operating in the global Acne Treatment Market include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd, Alma Lasers, Sisram Medical Company, Cutera Inc., Almirall, S.A, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Stiefel Laboratories, GSK Company, Candela Medical. These players are focusing on strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/5279

Competition Landscape

Key instances include:

In March 2022, The first FDA-approved, dermatologically proven consumer acne drug, Differin, from Galderma Laboratories, L.P., launched a digital and audio advertising campaign that resulted in a strategic alliance with Acast Creative.

The first FDA-approved, dermatologically proven consumer acne drug, Differin, from Galderma Laboratories, L.P., launched a digital and audio advertising campaign that resulted in a strategic alliance with Acast Creative. in Dec 2020, Takami Co., a Japanese business, will be acquired by L’Oréal, according to the announcement. Takami is a well-known skin care brand in Japan.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentations

The Acne Treatment Market can be segmented based on various factors, including treatment type, acne type, end-user, and geography. Here are some common segmentations used in the market:

Treatment Type: Topical Therapy, Systemic Therapy, Others (Laser Therapy, Light Therapy, , Chemical Peels, etc.)

Topical Therapy, Systemic Therapy, Others (Laser Therapy, Light Therapy, , Chemical Peels, etc.) Acne Type: Non-Inflammatory Acne (Whiteheads, Blackheads), Inflammatory Acne (Papules, Pustules, Nodules), Cystic Acne

Non-Inflammatory Acne (Whiteheads, Blackheads), Inflammatory Acne (Papules, Pustules, Nodules), Cystic Acne End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Dermatology Centers, Homecare Settings, Others

Hospitals and Clinics, Dermatology Centers, Homecare Settings, Others Geography: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/5279

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

Skin Rejuvenation Market

Ultrasonic Skin Care Devices Market

Beauty Devices Market

U.S. Beauty Devices Market

Skin Protectant Products Market

Skin Tears Treatment Market

Topical Skin Treatment Market

North America Toxicology Laboratories Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com