Acorn (ACFN), a Remote Monitoring & Control Provider for Generators, Pipelines, Compressors & Other Critical Assets, Hosts Q3 Call Thur. Nov. 12 at 11am ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) services for stand-by generators, pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, will host its third quarter conference call Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO, will host the call and Q&A session.

Conference Call & Replay Details: Date/Time: Thursday, November 12th at 11:00 am ET Dial-in Number: 1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l) Online Replay/Transcript: Audio file/transcript will be posted online here Questions can also be submitted via Email: [email protected]

About Acorn ( www.acornenergy.com ) and OmniMetrixTM ( www.omnimetrix.net )

Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, LLC, a pioneer and leader in machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable. The company monitors tens of thousands of assets for customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. In addition to generators in homes, OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used in cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution, and federal, state and municipal government facilities.

