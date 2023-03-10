WILMINGTON, Del., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors, and other critical industrial equipment through its OmniMetrix subsidiary, to host its Q4 conference call Thursday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Jan Loeb, President and CEO, and Tracy Clifford, CFO and COO of OmniMetrix, will review Acorn’s full year and Q4 results, its outlook and host a Q&A session for investors. Results will be released that morning before the market opens.
|Conference Call & Replay Details
|Date/Time:
|Thursday, March 16th at 11:00 am ET
|Dial-in Number:
|1-844-834-0644 or 1-412-317-5190 (Int’l)
|Online Replay/Transcript:
|Audio file/transcript will be posted online here
|Questions can also be submitted via Email:
|acfn@catalyst-ir.com
About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)
Acorn Energy, Inc. owns a 99% equity stake in OmniMetrix, a pioneer and leader in Internet of Things (IoT) wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for stand-by power generators, gas pipelines, air compressors and other industrial equipment, serving tens of thousands of customers including 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies. OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support by enrolled back-up generators. OmniMetrix solutions monitor critical equipment used by cell towers, manufacturing plants, medical facilities, data centers, retail stores, public transportation systems, energy distribution and federal, state and municipal government facilities, in addition to residential back-up generators.
Follow us: Twitter: @Acorn_IR and @OmniMetrix
Investor Relations Contacts
Catalyst IR
William Jones, 267-987-2082
David Collins, 212-924-9800
acfn@catalyst-ir.com
- Acorn, Provider of Remote Monitoring and IoT Controls for Generators, Gas Pipelines, & Industrial Assets, Hosts Q4 Investor Call, Thursday, March 16th at 11am ET - March 10, 2023
- TicketSmarter continues to build its primary ticketing network by partnering with Spartan Race and the Professional Fighters League – Updated - March 10, 2023
- Black Owned Wellness Company, Pretty Spirits Crowdfunds to Open First Retail Location - March 10, 2023