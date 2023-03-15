Market Study on Acousto-Optic Devices: Increasing Sales of Consumer Electronics to Supplement Demand by 2032

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the market for acousto-optic devices was valued at US$ 469.1 million. Sales of acousto-optic devices would increase at a 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. By 2032, it would be worth more than US$ 861.0 million. The global Acousto-Optic Devices Market is growing primarily as a result of increased usage of optical technologies in the mass production of consumer goods. Need for acousto-optic devices has also expanded in semiconductor and metal processing applications. It is due to growth of consumer electronics applications such as LIDAR, flat panel displays, and micro sensing.

Several stents are produced using laser-based methods. In areas with significant healthcare spending such as Europe, bio-absorbable stents made of a polymer are becoming more popular. These are particularly sensitive to temperature effects.

When long pulse lasers cannot machine them with the necessary quality, manufacturers find a need for lasers. Demand for acousto-optic tunable filters, deflectors, and modulators would surge with requirement for laser-based systems.

Medical device manufacturers are realizing how critical it is to create products with lasers. These are premium components with strict quality requirements. They are frequently difficult to produce. For metal marking, more laser applications are needed (CE and UDI).

Key Takeaways from Acousto-Optic Devices Market

The USA acousto-optic devices market would broaden at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Japan acousto-optic devices market would cross a valuation of US$ 140.0 million by 2032.

by 2032. Based on device, the acousto-optic modulator segment would lead by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% in the estimated time frame.

in the estimated time frame. In terms of vertical, the industrial category would witness 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Acousto-optic devices market in China would reach US$ 227.4 million by 2032.

“The semiconductor and automotive sectors both use laser-based production. Numerous semiconductor businesses raised their manufacturing capacities. It was a response to the rising need for semiconductor chips and discrete semiconductor components.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Acousto-Optic Devices Market

Gooch & Housego PLC

Isomet Corporation

Brimrose Corporation of America

Harris Corporation

AMS Technologies AG

Coherent, Inc

AA Opto Electronic

A•P•E Angewandte Physik & Elektronik GmbH

The acousto-optic device market is extremely fragmented and intensely competitive. There are no recognized market leaders in the sector globally. Reputable companies are focusing on producing technology innovation to boost productivity.

For instance,

In October 2022, TSMC established the OIP 3D Fabric Alliance. It would help to influence the development of new semiconductor and system technologies. Succeeding HPC and mobile applications are made possible by the extended TSMC open innovation platform. It would enable next-generation HPC and mobile applications. It will also benefit the business’s laser printing applications.

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the acousto-optic devices market, presenting historical market data (2018 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the acousto-optic devices market in terms of device (acousto-optic modulator, acousto-optic deflector, acousto-optic frequency shifter, acousto-optic tunable filter, acousto-optic q-switch, mode locker, RF driver, cavity dumper), application (material processing, laser processing, micro processing, optical communication & signal processing), vertical (aerospace & defense, life science & scientific research, medical, industrial, telecom, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas), and regions.

