NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is investigating the Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) buyout from Permira. If you invested in Squarespace you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/squarespace-inc-investigation.

Claim Details:

On May 13, 2024, Squarespace, Inc. announced a deal to be acquired by to go private by Permira, the global private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.9 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, Squarespace stockholders will receive $44.00 per share in cash representing a transaction valued at over $6.6 billion on an equity value basis and approximately $6.9 billion on an enterprise value basis. BFA is currently investigating the go private transaction and believes that Squarespace, Inc.’s board of directors was conflicted, engaged in an unfair process, and agreed to an unfair amount to be paid to shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to submit your information to find out about your rights.

Submit your information here: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/squarespace-inc-investigation.

Next Steps:

If you currently own shares of Squarespace, Inc. you may have legal options and are encouraged to contact the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

To speak with an attorney for more information visit:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/squarespace-inc-investigation

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

[email protected]

212-789-2303

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/squarespace-inc-investigation

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.