Acreage commences adult-use sales at The Botanist in Montville, CT. Photo credit: Ashley Lynn Photography for The Botanist.

Total Connecticut market adult-use sales are anticipated to reach $375M in 2023 as Acreage’s The Botanist dispensary in Montville is one of the first to serve adult-use consumers in the state

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today launched adult-use cannabis operations in Connecticut at The Botanist dispensary in Montville, located at 887 Norwich-New London Turnpike.

“The Botanist team is thrilled to expand our Connecticut operations to adult-use consumers, beginning with the Montville location,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “We expect Connecticut will be a booming adult-use market, and The Botanist is prepared to meet heightened demand with increased inventory, dedicated medical patient services, and more. As always, our company has been committed to providing exceptional patient care since its inception, and we will continue to prioritize medical patients while welcoming and providing the same level of care and expertise to the wider adult-use audience.”

As a leading retailer in the state, Acreage is among the inaugural group of cannabis operators permitted to commence adult-use sales in Connecticut. Adult-use consumers who are 21+ years old can enjoy a menu with a wide range of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, and edibles, including gummies, and are encouraged to pre-order online to ensure seamless, timely service. As medical patients remain a priority, The Botanist in Montville will ensure that medical patients receive the same high-quality experience with no shortage of medical products, dedicated parking spots, a consulting room, and a separate checkout line. Furthermore, patients can utilize exclusive shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. The Botanist in Montville has ample parking available for all guests, both medical patients, and adult-use consumers; a shuttle service and additional parking lots are listed on shopbotanist.com.

The Botanist in Montville will host a grand opening celebration today, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. ET. The celebration is expected to be attended by Senator Cathy Osten, Mayor Ronald McDaniel, and additional state and local officials. The Botanist in Montville is the first of the Company’s dispensaries to launch adult-use sales in Connecticut, with its sister locations in Danbury and South Windsor to follow later in 2023.

The Botanist in Montville is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday, with the first two hours of operation reserved for medical patients only; adult-use sales begin at 10 a.m. Please visit shopbotanist.com for more details and to pre-order online.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

