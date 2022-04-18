Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Acreage Holdings Appoints Corey Sheahan as General Counsel

Acreage Holdings Appoints Corey Sheahan as General Counsel

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF), a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Corey Sheahan as General Counsel of Acreage, effective today. Corey replaces Jim Doherty as General Counsel, who previously announced his departure from Acreage after a successful four-year tenure.

Corey returns to Acreage after an 18-month tenure as Executive Vice President of Legal and Chief Legal Officer at Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Previously, Corey served as Deputy General Counsel at Acreage where he successfully led and managed Acreage through various high-profile transactions, including its going public transaction and arrangement agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. Before Acreage, he practiced transactional and securities business law at Foley & Lardner LLP. Corey holds a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University School of Law.

“As a well-versed legal professional who is deeply familiar with Acreage’s mission, values, and internal operations, Corey is uniquely qualified to lead our legal team,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “Corey’s comprehensive industry knowledge and strong governance experience is an invaluable asset to Acreage as we continue to scale and solidify our position in high-growth markets with evolving regulatory developments. We are thrilled to welcome him to Acreage’s leadership team.”

“I am honored to return to the company that first introduced me to the complex, ever-changing cannabis industry as General Counsel,” said Corey Sheahan, General Counsel of Acreage. “I look forward to working with the leadership team, board and all Acreage employees and stakeholders to help Acreage execute on its focused corporate strategy.”

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information, contact:

Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com

MATTIO Communications
acreage@mattio.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.