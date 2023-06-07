Collaboration Makes Creating a Diversified Portfolio of U.S. Farm and Timberland Investments More Accessible

AcreTrader Partners with Gridline AcreTrader announces strategic alliance with Gridline.

Fayetteville, Ark., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AcreTrader, the land investment platform at the intersection of agriculture, tech and finance, announced today its strategic alliance with Gridline , the alternative asset platform revolutionizing the private market investing experience. The alliance heralds a new, approachable way to invest in United States farm and timberland for registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices and other wealth management professionals.

Both individually, and through this collaboration, AcreTrader and Gridline aim to make high-quality alternative assets more obtainable. While looking for a solution to expand access to farm and timberland, AcreTrader was struck by Gridline’s expertise in providing investors with diversified portfolio exposure to historically exclusive and prohibitively expensive private market opportunities.

“Because most farmland sales occur in private transactions, having a strong network in the industry is critical to sourcing high-quality investment opportunities. In addition to providing a robust pipeline of opportunities, AcreTrader delivers valuable diligence insights that will inform Gridline’s portfolio construction via Acres, its industry-leading technology and dedicated team that has directly purchased and managed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of farm and timberland,” said Logan Henderson, Gridline CEO.

“Gridline is passionate about giving entry to asset classes that were previously inaccessible to the majority of investors. We share the same focus on ease of use through a fully digital experience, making it easier for advisors and investors to seamlessly onboard, deploy capital, manage distributions, and performance reporting. Combining forces with Gridline is a natural step forward as we pursue our mission of empowering our customers to buy and sell land smarter with advanced technology, data and expertise” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of AcreTrader.

Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has completed farmland investments across more than 40,000 acres totaling approximately $400 million. Their industry relationships and team of highly qualified individuals provides exposure to attractive and diverse deal flow and scalable investing.

About AcreTrader

AcreTrader is a land investment and technology company that empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to research, buy, sell, and invest in land for thousands of investors, registered investment advisors, farmers, and landowners across the U.S. and Australia. AcreTrader Financial, LLC, is a registered broker dealer, member FINRA/SIPC offering access to farm and timberland investments to accredited investors through its platform. For more information, including our terms of use, privacy policy, and risk factors, find out more by visiting acretrader.com/advisors .

About Gridline

Gridline is a first-of-its-kind digital investment platform that revolutionizes private market investing by providing individual investors, investment advisors and family offices access to top performing alternative assets, enabling them to build diversified portfolios in a matter of minutes and manage the entire investment lifecycle via a fully digital experience. For more information, visit gridline.co .

Securities offered through AcreTrader Financial, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

AcreTrader Financial, LLC and Gridline are not affiliated companies.

Alternative investments are considered speculative, involve a high degree of risk, including complete loss of principal and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about the risks of investing in farmland and the nature of the asset class by looking at our general risk factors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with your financial or tax professional. This is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice and is not an offer to buy or sell any specific security. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor’s objectives and circumstances and in consultation with your financial or tax professional. Offerings are unregistered securities subject to certain limitations and restrictions, considered illiquid investments and considered a long term investment. Distributions are not guaranteed. This is not an offer to buy or sell a security, only the private placement memorandum makes such an offering. There is no assurance any investment will meet its objectives.

