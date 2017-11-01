1 November 2017

Acron Sets Up Distribution Company in France

Acron Group, a leading vertically integrated producer of mineral fertilisers in Russia and globally, launched Acron France SAS, based in Paris, to sell urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and bulk blends directly to consumers in France and neighbouring countries. For UAN distribution, the Company leases warehouse facilities in Rouen, France, and Gent, Belgium.

The CEO of Acron France SAS is Ms Nathalie Brastel, who has extensive experience in fertiliser sales and distribution.

Mr Dmitry Khabrat, Acron Vice President Overseas, commented: “For many years, Acron Group has been among the major European suppliers of UAN. In 2017, sales to this region totalled approximately 400,000 tonnes. Acron France will expand the Group’s footprint in this priority export market. The new team of professionals will promptly respond to clients’ needs, ensuring rapid supply of a variety of high-quality products”.

Media contacts:

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

[email protected]

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2016, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.