Acronis Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Acronis Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber-Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced it had been identified as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49787923, November 2023). This is the first IDC MarketScape report about cyber recovery which illustrates the growing importance of both proactive defense and reactive recovery within an organization’s ability to deal with cyberattacks. The IDC MarketScape report cites Acronis’ key offerings, including a single agent that simplifies deployment and enables unique integration capabilities as well as integrated end-point protection.

“Acronis was one of the first data protection vendors to identify and target the cyber recovery marketplace nearly five years ago and to rearchitect their solution specifically for cyber recovery,” the IDC MarketScape noted. Additionally, when referencing the company’s fundraising efforts in the past couple of years, the IDC MarketScape noted, “This additional research and development (R&D) allows the company to ‘punch above its weight’ among cyber recovery vendors.”

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 12 of the cyber recovery vendors IDC believes are most significant worldwide for its 2023 Vendor Assessment, which is “intended to help IT buyers identify short-list candidates for the buyer’s specific scenario as a first step in the buying process or developing a proof of concept.”

In its reasoning naming Acronis a Leader, the IDC MarketScape listed several strengths that have earned the company this distinction, such as its solution architecture for cyber protection and recoveries; simple implementation and management; unique technology for data survival, data loss prevention, and threat detection; over 50 company-owned cloud data centers and support for all major cloud hyperscalers and physical and virtual environments as well as endpoint protection; as well as data classification to identify and protect the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Personal Identifiable Information (PII).

“It is an honor to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the cyber recovery market for their inaugural report,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “As new cyber threats appear daily, our mission is to continue offering the most reliable cyber protection.”

According to the report, “The sweet spot of Acronis is SMB organizations that are looking for a single, robust integrated solution that is easy to install and manage. However, it is also applicable to organizations with diverse workload requirements and geographically diverse operations. Acronis is certainly capable of scaling to address large-scale scenarios. Customers looking for a solution with many market-leading cyber-resilience features as well as those that want to leave the implementation and management up to a qualified Acronis channel partner will consider Acronis.”

For more information and to access the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cyber Recovery 2023 Vendor Assessment, please visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-named-a-leader-in-idcs-worldwide-cyber-recovery-2023-vendor-assessment.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 1,800 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Press contacts

Karl Bateson

Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f6048d9-f4ab-4311-9a2d-0089a225d2d3