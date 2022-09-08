Acronis Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the second year in a row.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a holistic view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. According to Gartner, the “enterprise backup and recovery software solutions market is focused on transformational technologies or approaches delivering on the emerging needs of end users.”

In this report Acronis is recognized for its Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud for our ability to execute and completeness of vision.

“We think Acronis recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year is a significant achievement that once again acknowledges the Acronis gold standard of holistic data protection and cybersecurity solutions,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer at Acronis. “Complexity within the IT industry has created unmanageable risks exacerbated by disparate systems not designed to work together. Our view is to give customers control of their environments, by offering an integrated platforms that ensures optimal protection for all data, applications and systems in the face of modern cybersecurity threats.”

Acronis cyber protection solutions are trusted by over 20,000 service providers, 750,000 businesses, and services organizations in more than 150 countries. In the last year, Acronis Cyber Protect has prevented over 1 million attacks and protected over 2.66 million workloads, enabling service providers and corporate IT teams to avoid costly downtime and deliver business continuity for their stakeholders.

To learn more about the Acronis integrated endpoint protection solution, visit acronis.com and register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit 2022 in Miami, Florida from November 7-9, 2022.

To see more about how customers have reviewed vendors in the Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions’ space, visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/enterprise-backup-and-recovery-software-solutions

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

