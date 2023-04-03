Acronis disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) recognized for its growth potential and insight in renowned analyst report

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, earned a distinction of “Company to Action” in Frost & Sullivan’s “Frost Radar™: Disaster Recovery as a Service, 2022” report. In a field of 12 other competitors, Acronis is placed prominently within the upper quadrant of growth and innovation. This placement praises Acronis as a company “to be considered first for investment, partnerships, or benchmarking.”

The Frost Radar is a benchmarking system and ratings report released yearly by Frost & Sullivan, a growth consulting firm. The DRaaS Radar, which was issued in November 2022, recognizes organizations that are best poised to take advantage of growth opportunities in their respective industries. Earning a plot on the radar means that the vendor demonstrates excellence in the following categories: growth potential, best practices, competitive intensity, customer value, and partner potential.

Along the Innovation X-axis, companies are graded on their understanding of disruptive trends and their ability to develop solutions to challenge those trends. The Growth Index along the Y-axis measures revenue, market share, vision, sales, and marketing. The chart represents a company’s track record of growth and showcases its healthy pipeline and sound vision to continue expanding its innovation.

In this evaluation, the Frost Radar compared the merits of disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) providers. The Frost Radar highlighted Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud as a triumph in innovation, especially its advanced protection packs that enable customers to customize and expand their services. Adding powerful components based on a customer or service provider’s specific needs allows users to strengthen their services and control costs. The report also applauded Acronis for its skyrocketing recent growth: 260% year-over-year from 2021. Acronis’ heavy focus on investing in the partner ecosystem with attractive incentive programs that increase sales in the channel, along with the company’s successful acquisition history were other positive ticks in the growth category.

“We’re honored to receive the ‘Company to Action’ recognition in Front & Sullivan’s Frost Radar DRaaS report, but in the spirit of the benchmark, we’re not going to rest on our laurels,” said Candid Wüest, VP of Research at Acronis. “We’ll continue to innovate our products and partner programs to trailblaze in the cyber protection and DRaaS industries.”

The latest Acronis Cyberthreats Report: Year-end 2022 found that ransomware gangs were adding 200–300 new victims each month during the second half of 2022 as ransomware continues to be the number-one threat to big and medium-sized businesses. With ransomware incidents increasing 25% over the last five years and 40% of ransomware attacks leading to a criminal payday, fast-acting and effective DRaaS is crucial to any compliant and secure corporate cyber protocol.1

“The phrase ‘instrumental in advancing the industry into the future’ is what stuck out to me and excites me the most about the report,” added Wüest. “As long as cybercrime exists, there will still be work to be done. We hope to continue to push ourselves and our contemporaries to advance the DRaaS industry.”

Read the full “Frost Radar: Disaster Recovery as a Service, 2022” report, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/frost-report-dr/

Learn more about Acronis’ all-in-one cyber protection for service providers, businesses, and individuals at Acronis.com.

1Verizon, “2022 Data Breach Investigations Report”

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

