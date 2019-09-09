Acrow Bridge Expands Northeast Presence With New Connecticut Office, Names Nick Rotondo New England Regional Sales Manager

International bridge and engineering company expands staff and services for the New England region

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce it has expanded its presence in the northeast U.S. with the opening of its first office in the New England region located in Monroe, CT. The new location will increase Acrow’s consulting sales ability through better service to the regional design and construction community. With the addition of the Monroe office, Acrow Bridge now serves clients from 13 locations in North America, Africa and Europe.

In addition, joining Acrow in the new location is Nick Rotondo, recently appointed New England Sales Manager, who will lead the sales and rental of bridging and shoring products in the six New England states. He will report to Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s Director – National Sales and Military Business Development.

“We are excited about the opening of our new office under Nick’s direction,” said Sobecki. “Nick comes to Acrow with more than 15 years of sales management experience in the civil construction industry, and we look forward to his contribution in helping grow and develop business in the region.”

“I am very happy to be joining the Acrow team to support their sales efforts in the New England region,” added Rotondo. “Acrow Bridge has a superb reputation and long history of providing quality products and innovative solutions that can add enormous value to contractors and owners alike.”

Russ Parisi, Vice President North America at Acrow, noted, “We are pleased to welcome Nick to the Acrow team. His strong background in the industry will benefit both existing and new customers as we look to strengthen and grow our regional partnerships with government agencies and private sector entities in providing bridge and transportation infrastructure needs.”

Rotondo began his career as a project consultant with Contech Engineered Solutions, and subsequently held sales positions with Dayton Superior, Associated Materials, and Finetco Family of Lumberyards. He is a graduate of Lafayette College and holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Engineering and Government & Law.

Acrow’s new office is located at 887 Main Street, Suite 1D, Monroe, Connecticut, 06468. Mr. Rotondo can be reached by phone at 203-804-6492 or [email protected] .

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .