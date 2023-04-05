Temporary structure is carrying utilities during Autoroute 520 rehabilitation

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, reported today one of its modular steel bridges, installed at the junction of Autoroutes 520 and 13 in Montréal, is providing access for relocated utilities during the project to reconstruct the Autoroute 520 overpass.

Autoroute 13 is a major north-south freeway in the Montréal urban region and the main link to Ville de Laval, the third-largest city in the province. At the interchange with Autoroute 520, the six-lane route is heavily traveled, making a rapid installation of the temporary structure a priority and Acrow’s modular steel structure an ideal solution.

The Acrow bridge, which was purchased by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD), is 57.91 meters (190 feet) long with an interior width of 3.96 meters (13 feet) and a wooden deck to allow access for maintenance crews. Assembled and launched in a single weekend with minimal traffic disruption, the bridge will support the utilities for the duration of the overpass reconstruction, which is anticipated to last two years. The bridge will then be disassembled and stored for use on future MTMD projects.

The contractor on the project is Construction Génix, with design engineering through a joint venture consortium between EXP and WSP.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to be a part of this major project to upgrade Québec’s transportation infrastructure,” said Benoit Forget P. Eng, Business Development Manager Québec/New Brunswick at Acrow Canada. “Our modular steel bridges are reliable, cost-effective solutions that can help enable accelerated construction for both planned and emergency projects.”

“The components that make up our Acrow 700XS panel bridging system are extremely versatile,” Gordon Scott, Vice President Business Development and Operations, Acrow Canada said. “Though most often used for vehicle or recreational applications, this project is just one example of many that show Acrow’s easily assembled and installed bridges are adaptable to many different applications.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

