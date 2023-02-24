[204+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the global Acrylic Ester market size was valued at USD 9.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 11.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are LG Chem, Arkema, OJSC Sibur, Nippon Shokubai, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Acrylic Ester Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Surface Coating, Adhesives & Sealants, Plastic Adhesives, Textiles, and Others), By Type (Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, and Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030"

“According to Facts and Factors, the global acrylic ester market size was worth around USD 9.15 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 11.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.21% between 2022 and 2030.”

Acrylic Ester Market Overview:

In the chemistry field, esters are derivative compounds of oxoacid and are produced by replacing at least one -OH or hydroxyl group. These are derived by replacing the -OH group with an -O-R or alkoxy group. Typically, esters have a pleasant smell and are known as high-performing solvents with applications in various end-user verticals. They have also been termed the largest class of synthetic lubricants that are sold for commercial purposes.

Acrylates are defined as esters, salts, and conjugated bases derived from acrylic acid, an organic compound with the formula CH2. Acrylic acid consists of a vinyl group and is the simplest form of unsaturated carboxylic acid. The vinyl group in acrylic acid is directly connected to the carboxylic acid terminus. Methacrylates and acrylates are the most common monomers used to produce acrylate polymers. They are influenced by the structure of acrylic acid. For instance, methyl methacrylate is produced by replacing the carboxylic acid hydrogen and one vinyl group with methyl groups.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Rising use of chemicals compounds in plastic adhesives and sealants

The global acrylic ester market is projected to grow owing to the increasing applications of chemical compounds in the plastic adhesives and sealants industry. A substance that can potentially block the flow of fluids through any opening in the material is known as a sealant. They are different from adhesives which are required to stick two surfaces together; however, some sealants also have adhesive properties. The growing demand for acrylic ester in the construction sector due to the rising adoption of sealants to conduct new construction or restore previously constructed units is projected to be the leading cause of the high production of acrylic ester.

The chemical compound is known to provide various benefits to the end polymers produced using acrylic ester. Some of these properties include extreme resistance to degradation and heat along with high weather durability making them an ideal choice in the adhesives and sealants market. The growing demand for monomers in the detergent segment may further help the global market register a higher CAGR. The growing population, increasing product innovation, rising number of players, and intensive marketing strategies adopted by the players are some of the major reasons for the growth and high penetration of the detergent industry. The high CAGR may further be driven by the use of monomers in the textile industry, for instance, the use of the compound to produce high-quality carpets.

Restraints

Extremely corrosive acrylic ester can cause skin irritation and breathing issues

One of the major restraining factors with the use of extremely corrosive forms of acrylic ester can cause skin irritation and give rise to problems in the respiratory tract or nasal passages. Rodens, when exposed to methyl and ethyl acrylates in quantities of 5 to 300 parts per million can damage the olfactory epithelium along with degeneration, inflammation, and loss of receptor cells. Studies have also found that although there is no direct correlation between health factory workers directly working at the production site, individuals who had never smoked were at higher risk of dysfunction in the olfactory areas.

Opportunities & Challenges

The increasing application as an oil additive may provide growth opportunities while the limited information on the health impact of the acrylic ester may pose a major challenge.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.15 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 11.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players LG Chem, Arkema, OJSC Sibur, Nippon Shokubai, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical, and others. Key Segment By Application, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the acrylic ester market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.21% between 2022 and 2030.

between 2022 and 2030. The Acrylic Ester market size was worth around US$ 9.15 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 11.5 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications in the consumer goods segment

Based on type segmentation, methyl acrylate was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, adhesives & sealant coatings were the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Segmentation Analysis:

The global acrylic ester market is segmented based on application, type, and region

Based on application, the global market divisions are surface coating, adhesives & sealants, plastic adhesives, textiles, and others. In 2021. The global market registered the highest growth in the adhesives & sealants segment. The increase in restoration activities as well as the building of new residential and commercial buildings propelled the demand for sealants and are projected to continue the same trend during the forecast period. To get the Eiffel tower ready for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, France launched a restoration project of USD 60 million, as quoted by France 24.

Based on type, the global market divisions are ethyl acrylate, methyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate, and others. The growth is projected to be driven by methyl acrylate due to the high-end-user applications of the monomer, especially in the biomedicine segment. As per official data, around 200,000 tons of methyl acrylate is produced every year. The demand is high because it is used as a precursor to manufacture carpets.

Regional Analysis:

China dominated the global market during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global acrylic ester market owing to the growing investments in the chemical industry across regions like India and China. The former currently leads the chemical industry in global rating. Growth in China is attributed to the growing number of investments and entry of international businesses in the Chinese chemical sector.

For instance, in March 2021, BASF Integrated Base (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. initiated a project with an investment of USD 55.36 billion yuan to build a construction site in Donghai Island Petrochemical Industrial Park. The growing demand for acrylic ester in India’s growing textile industry may help generate more revenue.

Competitive Players:

Some of the main players in the global acrylic ester market include;

LG Chem

Arkema

OJSC Sibur

Nippon Shokubai

DowDuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2021, BASF announced the increase in prices of acrylic and styrene acrylic products due to inflating raw material prices

In July 2021, Solvay launched a new shortstop inhibitor solution to aid the safe transportation and storage of acrylic monomer

The global acrylic ester market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Surface Coating

Adhesives & Sealants

Plastic Adhesives

Textiles

Others

By Type

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

