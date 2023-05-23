Fact. MR’s latest report on Acrylonitrile Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights into various strategies employed by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the Acrylonitrile Market.

Rockville, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the acrylonitrile market is expected to be valued at US$ 19.8 Billion by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing of derivatives such carbon fibre, acrylamide, nitrile rubber, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, etc. uses acrylonitrile. Future demand for acrylonitrile is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the quick growth of sectors including the automotive and construction industries.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4671

The great strength, endurance, thermal stability, and strong chemical resistance of fibres and plastics manufactured from acrylonitrile are some of its distinguishing qualities, and they are widely used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. Further elements that favour market expansion over the next ten years include shifting consumer lifestyle preferences, rising infrastructure development investments, rising vehicle production, and significant spending on R&D of novel chemicals and materials.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 19.8 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 76 Tables No. of Figures 141 Figures

Drivers

Acrylonitrile is a vital component in the production of ABS resins, which are widely used in the automotive, electronics, construction, and consumer goods industries. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials in these sectors drives the demand for ABS resins and, consequently, acrylonitrile.

The automotive sector is a major consumer of acrylonitrile-based materials due to their high heat resistance, impact strength, and chemical stability. With the growing demand for automobiles globally, the Acrylonitrile market benefits from increased demand for ABS resins and other acrylonitrile-based products used in vehicle manufacturing.

Acrylonitrile is used in the production of various consumer goods such as appliances, electronics, sports equipment, and toys. As the global population continues to rise and disposable incomes increase, the demand for these consumer goods expands, positively impacting the Acrylonitrile market.

Acrylonitrile-based materials find extensive applications in the construction industry, including pipes, fittings, flooring, and insulation. As urbanization and infrastructure development projects continue to rise globally, the demand for acrylonitrile-based products in construction grows, driving the market.

Acrylonitrile is a key raw material in the production of synthetic fibers such as acrylic fibers and carbon fibers. These fibers find applications in textiles, home furnishings, and industrial sectors. The growing demand for synthetic fibers due to their properties like durability, lightweight, and resistance to chemicals fuels the demand for acrylonitrile.

Acrylonitrile is used in the manufacturing of carbon fiber, which is extensively used in the aerospace and wind energy industries. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources, such as wind power, drives the demand for acrylonitrile for the production of lightweight and strong carbon fiber materials used in wind turbine blades.

Restraints

Acrylonitrile is primarily derived from propylene, which is a petroleum-based feedstock. Fluctuations in crude oil prices and the availability of propylene can lead to volatile raw material costs, impacting the profitability of Acrylonitrile manufacturers and influencing market dynamics.

Acrylonitrile production and usage have raised environmental and health concerns due to its toxic nature and potential for air and water pollution. Stringent regulations related to emissions, waste disposal, and occupational safety create compliance challenges for manufacturers and can increase production costs.

The Acrylonitrile market faces competition from alternative materials and technologies that offer similar properties or improved performance. For example, bio-based materials, such as bio-based polymers, are being developed as sustainable alternatives, posing a potential threat to the demand for Acrylonitrile-based products.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4671

Key Companies Profiled This Report

INEOS

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

China Petrochemical Technology Development Co. Ltd.

SECCO

Ascend Performance Material

Chemelot

Formosa Plastics

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends:

There is an increasing focus on sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of chemical production. As a result, there is growing research and development in the field of bio-based acrylonitrile production. Bio-based routes, such as using renewable feedstocks or developing biological fermentation processes, are being explored to produce acrylonitrile with a reduced carbon footprint.

The demand for high-performance polymers, such as engineering plastics and specialty resins, is on the rise in various industries. Acrylonitrile is a key component in the production of these polymers due to its excellent mechanical properties, heat resistance, and chemical stability. The increasing demand for high-performance polymers drives the demand for acrylonitrile.

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and transportation are emphasizing fuel efficiency and lightweight materials to reduce carbon emissions and improve performance. Acrylonitrile-based materials, particularly ABS resins, offer a lightweight alternative to traditional materials like metals, driving their adoption and boosting the demand for acrylonitrile.

Continuous technological advancements are being made in acrylonitrile production processes to improve efficiency, yield, and environmental performance. Innovations such as catalyst developments, new reaction pathways, and process optimizations are being pursued to enhance the overall production efficiency and reduce the environmental impact.

Competitive Landscape:

Acrylonitrile manufacturers are focusing on various initiatives such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to establish a strong market share.

In January 2023, Lanxess (a company known for sourcing bio-circular acrylonitrile) announced that it had collaborated with Total Energies (an energy company based in France).

In March 2021, INEOS Nitriles and LyondellBasell announced a collaboration to develop and commercialize a new Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resin technology. The collaboration aimed to enhance the properties and performance of ABS resins for various applications, including automotive, appliances, and consumer goods.

Key Segments of Acrylonitrile Industry Research Report

By Application : Acrylic Fiber Adiponitrile Styrene Acrylonitrile Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Acrylamide Carbon Fiber Nitrile Rubber Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4671

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Acrylonitrile Market forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on By Application (Acrylic Fiber, Adiponitrile, Styrene Acrylonitrile, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Nitrile Rubber) and Regions

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Chloroacetonitrile Market: The chloroacetonitrile market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.9% in coming Years.

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market: The Global Market For Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Is Anticipated To Grow At A Value CAGR Of 7.6%.

Adiponitrile Market: The Germany adiponitrile market is expected to exhibit a high 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube