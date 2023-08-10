Most Loved Workplaces certification recognizes organizations where employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

ACT has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its demonstrated commitment to prioritizing, innovating and leading in employee experience (EX). In 2021, ACT became a 100% employee-owned company through the creation of its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), a company-paid benefit that enables ACT team members to benefit directly from their contributions to the company’s success and the world-class experiences they deliver to customers.

“Being a Most Loved Workplace is proof that the investments and effort we’re putting into building a truly great culture for our employees, customers and clients are making an impact,” said ACT President and CEO Hunter Croft. “Building a workplace that people love really comes down to constantly identifying the smartest ways to put our people in the best position to succeed. We’re focused every day on refining our processes and introducing new solutions and technologies that make it easier for our teams to do a great job, make customers happy and love their work.”

BPI developed the criteria for its Most Loved Workplaces certification based on survey data and analysis from more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity and employee sentiment are directly correlated, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to evaluate employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the most engaged and satisfied at work. ACT became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of achievement they feel inside the company.

About ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies)

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula – that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients’ success.

We have more than 25 years’ experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world’s top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

