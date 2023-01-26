Total Experience Solutions Provider Expands Commercial Capabilities and Global Reach to Meet Increasing Fortune 50 Demand

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACT (Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC), a total experience (TX) innovator and 100% employee-owned customer experience (CX) leader, announced today the addition of a new facility located in Durban, South Africa. The new site will be home to up to 1,000 agents serving many Fortune 50 brands.

Durban, South Africa, is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most sought-after locations for customer services, and ACT’s new location will extend the unique benefits of the region to its growing customer base. Key advantages for ACT’s customers include a highly educated and motivated local workforce, an ideal time zone for global support, native English-speaking and multi-lingual ability, highly developed and reliable IT infrastructure, and significant cost advantages.

ACT’s expansion into South Africa builds on another record year of double-digit growth in 2022. The news coincides with the launch of a new corporate brand to better align with its status as a 100% employee-owned business, expanded services portfolio, increasingly diverse customer base, and continued commitment to bringing TX innovations to the market.

“Launching offices in South Africa, our fifth new site in less than a year, reflects the clear demand for next-generation customer experience solutions and our willingness and ability to respond to the market,” said Susan Parker, Chief Operating Officer. “Our new brand is timely because it symbolizes our commitment to deliver game-changing innovations and our expertise in transforming the customer experience for our partners.”

These key strategic investments coincide with the appointment of industry veterans across the C-suite team and correspond to increasing demand for ACT’s solutions. ACT’s expanded leadership group includes Susan Parker as Chief Operations Officer, Trace Anderman as Chief Sales Officer, and Zabrina Doerck as Chief Marketing Officer, representing half of ACT’s senior leadership team.

“We are always raising the bar on client expectations,” said Trace Anderman, Chief Sales Officer. “As we continue to grow, drive demand for our solutions, and provide rewarding careers for thousands of people, our client partners know they can count on us to deliver amazing total experiences that strengthen their brands and drive productivity.”

ACT’s purpose behind continued investments in leadership and strategic geographic expansion are crystallized in the tagline of its new brand: “We go beyond the call.” This bold statement represents a dual meaning for the company: a highly intentional focus within the business to elevate the customer experience with leading-edge technologies; and their fervored commitment to operational excellence as true partners to their clients.

“Every day, our teams are helping iconic brands modernize processes and deliver world-class experiences across every touchpoint of the customer lifecycle,” said Zabrina Doerck, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve evolved our own brand to capture that all-encompassing commitment to the total experience ACT is renowned for globally.”

