FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a new order to supply a major German provider with its new Encrypted, cyber-hardened, hybrid-fiber networking technology. Actelis continues to expand its solution within the energy sector where data security is critical.

Actelis’ customer supplies gas and electricity for over two million people throughout hundreds of cities in Germany. Systems such as this one generate large amounts of data that need to be transported from many field locations to a central office for monitoring and analysis. In many cases, Actelis devices are installed at the edge of these networks, managing data coming from IoT devices such as sensors and cameras, from sub stations and from field offices. It is crucial that the entire network is protected end-to-end which is why edge security, especially in unmanned locations is highly important. In fact, global market research firm KBV Research estimates that the edge security market will have a CAGR of 20.3% through 2028, reaching $57.2 billion.

Actelis’ encrypted Hybrid-Fiber hardened switches, ML644EL and ML6916EL will both be deployed for this application and feature 256-bit MACsec encryption, providing three layers of data security, encrypting the data at the transmission layer, the switching layer, and the management/control layer. The ML600 series enables long-reach, instant fiber-grade connectivity over copper or coax wiring that already exists in the network, providing operators with an immediate solution to get their projects done, even in places that are hard to reach with fiber ML600 series provide immediate fiber-grade networking over any existing wireline media, as well as an upgrade option to fiber in the future when available, with the same products.

“We are seeing more interest from our customers in protecting the edge of their networks with protocols like MACsec encryption,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our ability to provide this high level of security over hybrid networks of fiber and legacy wiring, while at the same time also boosting the performance of the existing legacy network with fiber-grade connectivity to be deployed in just hours – is our unique value in the market.”

This project will be deployed in conjunction with Actelis’ local partner, Syserso Networks GmbH, based in Germany. Syserso provides planning, implementation, and support services for critical infrastructure, public, and private networks.

