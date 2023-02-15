Actifai’s platform will streamline customer engagements and help WOW! deliver informed offer recommendations to better meet evolving consumer needs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Actifai, a leading software-as-a-service provider for broadband and communications companies, today announced its new customer agreement with WOW!, one of the nation’s leading broadband service providers.

WOW! will launch Actifai Engage, an industry-first AI-powered customer acquisition solution, across its call center operations — providing customer care agents with real-time insights, offer recommendations, and dynamic sales guidance. The expanded customer relationship follows a successful pilot program conducted by the companies over the last several months.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with WOW!. Integrating Actifai Engage across WOW!’s exceptional agent-led care experience creates an even broader opportunity to drive value with an AI-backed customer engagement approach,” said Jeff Vogt, executive vice president and GM of Actifai. “The depth of collaboration with WOW!’s operations and technology leadership in piloting our technology was outstanding. And WOW!’s enthusiasm to bring AI and machine learning to their larger sales and customer experience transformation has been energizing. Our team is looking forward to WOW!’s continued success and the potential for future innovative collaboration.”

Actifai’s solution allows WOW! to further streamline its business processes and consolidate disparate systems onto a single platform, delivering efficiencies and user improvements to the agent experience. Through a modern and intuitive UI, the Actifai platform enables WOW! to (i) identify and manage leads for subscriber growth, (ii) gather actionable, data-backed sales and marketing insights, (iii) deliver serviceability verification enhancements; and (iv) rapidly test and deploy offers, promotions, and communication strategies to meet the evolving needs of consumers across their rapidly expanding service footprint. The platform’s optimized sales flow also improves the agent onboarding process by shortening training time and equipping agents with tools and tactics to engage potential customers and drive revenue growth more quickly.

About Actifai

Actifai is a software-as-a-service provider serving a growing portfolio of regional operators and several leading broadband and communications providers in North America. By matching prospective and existing subscribers with a single optimal offer, across providers’ agent-assisted and digital sales channels, Actifai’s customer engagement platform reduces complexity for consumers and eliminates information barriers and biases to deliver more effective sales outcomes. Actifai’s industry-first, AI-powered offer recommendations enable providers to maximize the value of customer engagements in real-time, delivering up to a 14% increase in average revenue per user, a 30% lift in sales conversion, 17% year-one retention improvement, and a 15- to 30-fold return on investment. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.

