Action Against Hunger Earns Top Charity Navigator Rating for 14th Consecutive Year, Affirming Reputation as a Trusted First Responder in Times of Crisis

Global Hunger Nonprofit Taps Health Experts on Frontlines to Address COVID-19

New York, NY, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via NGO Wire) Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian and development organization that serves over 21 million people in 47 countries,  today announced its 14th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the highest level of recognition, reflecting Action Against Hunger’s sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

“As donors consider nonprofits that are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, trust is paramount. Action Against Hunger’s long-standing 4-star Charity Navigator rating is a testament to the organization’s exceptional financial health and governance practices,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. Action Against Hunger is also on Charity Navigator’s list of top nonprofits responding to COVID-19. 

“Our donors place their trust in us, and we’re proud to show that this trust is validated by such an important third-party institution,” said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. “The people we serve need our support now more than ever since malnutrition and COVID-19 could prove a deadly combination.”

As COVID-19 spreads in developing countries with weak and overstretched health systems, Action Against Hunger is filling critical gaps in services. The organization is scaling up its health programs to prevent COVID-19, while continuing its lifesaving work treating children who face deadly hunger and working with communities to prevent hunger in the future.  According to the United Nations, the number of people globally suffering from acute food shortages could nearly double, from 135 million to 265 million, in the next year due to COVID-19 and its economic impacts.

“While other organizations are recalling humanitarian staff during this time of crisis, Action Against Hunger is holding steadfast. We are deeply entrenched in the communities we serve, working alongside government and local partners,” said Dr. Owubah. 

In Haiti, for example, Action Against Hunger is applying knowledge from its cholera eradication efforts to encourage hygiene and handwashing. In Somalia, Action Against Hunger is expanding its healthcare services to manage COVID-19 cases. In Cameroon, the organization is training teams of contact-tracers to prevent the spread of disease.

“We are in the business of saving lives and we know that — whenever possible — prevention is better than treatment,” Dr. Owubah said. “Even as we deal with the urgent threat of COVID-19 to both our frontline staff and the communities we serve, in the longer term, with food prices rising and supply chains breaking, hunger may take a greater toll on families who are already struggling to eke out a living.” 

