Action Against Hunger Usa to Lead USAID-Funded Global Propel Adapt Project

Washington, DC, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Action Against Hunger USA will lead a five-year cooperative agreement of up to $40 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to address policy, advocacy, financing, and governance challenges in communities around the world. The project aims at improving fragile settings that impede health improvements.

Promoting Results and Outcomes through Policy and Economic Levers (PROPEL) is a suite of USAID projects designed to improve the enabling environment for equitable and sustainable health services; supplies and delivery systems through policy development and implementation; adequate, predictable, and sustainable financing; enhanced government stewardship, transparency, and accountability; and an engaged and informed civil society prepared to advocate for improved systems and outcomes.

The Action Against Hunger USA-led PROPEL Adapt project will use a multisectoral approach, collaborating with the health and nutrition development sectors, the private sector, and the humanitarian sector. Health goals include improving voluntary family planning, reproductive health, maternal and child health, and HIV/AIDS outcomes. PROPEL Adapt will foster a supportive environment for absorptive and adaptive capacities and strengthen transformative capacities for equitable rights-based health systems, gender equity, and social inclusion.

Drawing upon its 42 years of expertise working in more than 50 countries, Action Against Hunger USA and the France, Spain, and Canada members of the Action Against Hunger international network will work with core partners Pathfinder International and Amref Health Africa to carry out the PROPEL Adapt plan and achieve long-term change. Project resource partners include Global Communities, Humanity & Inclusion, Kantar Public, Kupenda for the Children, and Results for Development. Partners will contribute their technical expertise, experience, and geographic presence and will engage with local stakeholders to build capacity, foster ownership, and enact sustainable changes.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is a nonprofit leader in a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 25 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

