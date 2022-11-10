Post-Event Interview and Photo Opportunities Available with Elite International Competitors and Executives
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of action sports events and parent company of Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus, is partnering with Tourism Calgary to bring a premier global competition property to the Calgary Stampede in early 2023.
|This high-adrenaline live event comes from the mind of Travis Pastrana and shares the same limit-pushing DNA as Nitro Circus. It will showcase the world’s best as they push their limits vying for a championship, as well as spotlight Calgary and its iconic Stampede Park — home of “the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” — in an entirely new way, all in front of a worldwide broadcast audience.
|WHO:
|Elite international competitors as well as executives from Thrill One and Tourism Calgary.
|Additional one-on-one interviews and photo opportunities available.
|WHERE:
|Calgary Stampede*
|1410 Stampede Trail SE
|Calgary, AB, Canada T2G 2W1
|*Exact location on Stampede grounds and timing to come Monday, November 14th
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, November 15 | Time: Mid-Morning*
|RSVP:
|Shauna MacDonald (Brookline PR):403.585.4570 /
|smacdonald@brooklinepr.com
|Greg Terlizzi (Thrill One): 310.600.3229 / greg@thrillone.com
