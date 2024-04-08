An independent state-ordered investigation has concluded that Ohio legislative leaders were justified in disciplining a state lawmaker who was removed by House Democratic leadership from committees and banned from contacting staff following an alleged pattern of “erratic and abusive behavior.”
The investigation found numerous witnesses corroborated accusations of Cleveland-area Democratic Rep. Elliot Forhan’s behavior during the past year, including confrontations with othe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dems violated freedom of speech during transgender bill’s debate, conservative groups allege - April 8, 2024
- New York Appeals Court denies Trump motion to delay hush-money trial, setting up jury selection for next week - April 8, 2024
- Longest-serving Wisconsin state Senator to retire - April 8, 2024