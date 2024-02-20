Activated alumina is widely used in water treatment applications, such as fluoride removal, arsenic removal, and desiccant applications. The increasing need for clean water, especially in developing regions, is driving the demand for activated alumina.

New York, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the Global Activated Alumina Market size is expected to be worth around USD 5,111 Million by 2033, from USD 1,019 Million in 2023, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Activated alumina is a porous, granular substance primarily composed of aluminum oxide (Al2O3), which is activated through a specific manufacturing process. The activation process involves heating aluminum hydroxide to produce a highly porous material with a large surface area. This results in the creation of a network of interconnected pores that contribute to its high adsorption capacity.

Activated alumina is known for its ability to adsorb and remove various impurities and contaminants from gases and liquids. It is widely used in industrial applications, particularly in drying and purifying processes. The material is valued for its effectiveness in adsorbing moisture, water vapor, and other substances such as fluoride, arsenic, and sulfur compounds.

Key Takeaway

Market Growth Projection: The global activated alumina market is expected to grow from USD 1018.9 Million in 2023 to around USD 1724 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 5.4% .

Diverse Applications: Activated alumina is widely used across industries, serving as a catalyst, desiccant, fluoride adsorbent, and in bioceramics.

Particle Size Variants: Different particle sizes, including powder, 0.5-2 mm, 2-5 mm, and 5-10 mm, cater to specific industry needs, offering versatility for various applications.

Applications in Water Treatment: A significant portion of the market is driven by water treatment applications, where activated alumina plays a crucial role in purifying water by absorbing impurities.

Regional Impact: Asia Pacific, driven by rising refining capacities in China and India, holds a substantial market share. North America and positive growth trends in regions like Brazil contribute significantly.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Activated Alumina Industry

Water Treatment Demand: The increasing demand for clean and purified water, driven by population growth, industrialization, and urbanization, plays a significant role in the growth of the activated alumina industry. Activated alumina’s effectiveness in water treatment applications enhances its demand.

The increasing demand for clean and purified water, driven by population growth, industrialization, and urbanization, plays a significant role in the growth of the activated alumina industry. Activated alumina’s effectiveness in water treatment applications enhances its demand. Depleting Water Resources: The scarcity of freshwater resources globally puts pressure on industries and governments to invest in water treatment solutions. Activated alumina, with its water-purifying capabilities, becomes crucial in addressing the challenges of depleting water resources.

The scarcity of freshwater resources globally puts pressure on industries and governments to invest in water treatment solutions. Activated alumina, with its water-purifying capabilities, becomes crucial in addressing the challenges of depleting water resources. Establishment of Water Treatment Plants: The establishment of new water treatment facilities and the upgrading of existing plants to meet stringent water quality standards contribute to the growth of the activated alumina market. Governments and industries invest in such infrastructure to ensure access to safe and clean water.

The establishment of new water treatment facilities and the upgrading of existing plants to meet stringent water quality standards contribute to the growth of the activated alumina market. Governments and industries invest in such infrastructure to ensure access to safe and clean water. Surge in Gas Usage: The rising use of gas as an alternative fuel source drives the demand for activated alumina, particularly in applications like gas dehydration. Its ability to adsorb impurities makes it valuable in ensuring the quality of gases used in various industrial processes.

The rising use of gas as an alternative fuel source drives the demand for activated alumina, particularly in applications like gas dehydration. Its ability to adsorb impurities makes it valuable in ensuring the quality of gases used in various industrial processes. Demand for Alumina Beads: The increased demand for alumina beads in diverse industrial applications, including catalysts and desiccants, positively impacts the activated alumina market. Alumina beads find use in processes where high surface area and adsorption capacity are essential.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 1019 Million Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 5,111 Million CAGR (2024 to 2033) 5.4% Asia Pacific Market Share 36% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Report Segmentation

By Particle Size

The activated alumina market is segmented based on particle size, each catering to specific industry needs. The powder segment holds a significant share, known for its fine particle size suitable for diverse applications, including gas and liquid phase adsorption, catalyst carriers, and desiccants. The 0.5-2 mm segment strikes a balance between surface area and particle size, making it ideal for dehydration and purification applications.

The 2-5 mm segment, with larger particles, addresses applications requiring higher mechanical strength. The 5-10 mm segment, characterized by larger granules, offers superior mechanical strength and structural integrity. These size-specific segments showcase the versatility of activated alumina across various industrial applications.

Application Analysis

In 2023, the powder form of activated alumina dominated the market, securing a substantial 33.2% share. Renowned for its fine particle size resembling super fine dust, it excels in applications such as water purification, pharmaceuticals, and air quality maintenance. Acting as a catalyst for the Claus reaction, its demand is anticipated to rise with the expansion of refineries, as seen in the memorandum between the Saudi Arabian government and India.

Widely utilized for liquid and gas drying due to its expansive surface area, it exhibits properties such as resistance to abrasion and thermal shock. Notably, the bioceramics sector is expected to experience robust growth from 2024 to 2033, leveraging the material’s resilience in harsh conditions for dental and bone applications.

End-Use Analysis

In 2023, water treatment dominated the activated alumina market, constituting over 36.9% of its usage. Widely employed as a water-cleaning agent, activated alumina acts like a sponge, effectively absorbing contaminants and ensuring the safety of drinking water. Looking ahead to 2032, the healthcare sector is projected to witness significant growth, with activated alumina Bioceramics emerging as an alternative to surgical alloys.

These bioceramics find applications in tooth implants and hip prostheses due to their low friction, anti-corrosion, and hardness properties. Beyond healthcare, activated alumina is versatile, finding use in chemical, food and beverage, nuclear industries, and even in high vacuum applications, such as preventing oil return in rotary pump systems.

Key Market Segments

By Particle Size

Powder

0.5-2 mm

2-5 mm

5-10 mm

By Application

Catalyst

Desiccant

Fluoride Adsorbent

Bio Ceramics

Other Applications

By End-Use

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Plastics

Healthcare

Other End-Uses

Drivers:

The increasing demand for alumina beads is propelled by the global emphasis on water treatment, especially in developing nations facing water-related challenges. Activated alumina beads, known for their porosity and surface area, efficiently absorb substances and are widely used in various applications. The rising usage of gas as an alternative fuel, particularly in the oil and gas industry, has driven demand for activated alumina beads to dehydrate compressed gases like CNG and LPG, ensuring the purity of these gases.

Opportunities:

The growing usage of activated alumina in the oil and gas industry presents significant opportunities, particularly in gas dehydration applications. The substance’s role in dehydrating various organic liquids within the sector is crucial, contributing to its increased demand. Additionally, increasing government investments worldwide in water treatment infrastructure and technologies create opportunities for market expansion as activated alumina becomes a favored solution for its efficiency in eliminating contaminants from water.

Challenges:

The activated alumina market faces challenges due to the availability of substitutes such as zeolites and activated carbon, posing competition with similar performance qualities. Moreover, there is a foreseen challenge of a potential decrease in the absorption capacity of activated alumina during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading contributor to global Activated Alumina market revenue, projected to hold a substantial 36% market share. Key countries in the region, particularly China and India, are poised for steady growth in refining capacity, driving increased demand for activated alumina. The market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating need for freshwater supply in response to the growing population.

North America, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), held the position of the second-largest regional market in 2021. Brazil exhibited positive growth in 2023, attributed to recovering investments in various sectors and supported by political and economic reforms, particularly benefiting key end-use sectors like pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and water treatment.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Top 10 Biggest Key Players

BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Axens

AGC CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.

Sorbead India

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Xinghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sialca Industries

Shayan Corporation

BeeChems

Hengye Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

