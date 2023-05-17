Activated Carbon Market Research Report By Type (Powder Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Extruded Activated Carbon, Others) Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Metal Extraction, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Catalyst, Others) Forecast till 2030

New York (US), May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Activated Carbon Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Activated Carbon Market Information by Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Activated Carbon Market could thrive at a rate of 7.61% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.62 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a highly porous form of carbon that has been treated to increase its adsorption capacity. The activation process creates a vast network of microscopic pores and crevices on the surface of the carbon, allowing it to trap and hold a wide range of organic and inorganic molecules. Activated carbon is commonly used in various industrial, commercial, and household applications.

Activated carbon finds extensive use in a variety of applications. In the industrial sector, it is used for purification, deodorization, and decolorization of liquids and gases, including air and water treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and refining of precious metals. It is also widely used in the food and beverage industry for filtration and purification of beverages, sweeteners, and other food additives. In the healthcare sector, activated carbon is used in emergency medicine to treat drug overdoses, poisonings, and other toxic exposures.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Activated carbon industry include

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co

LtdKuraray Co

LtdHaycarb (Pvt) Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Donau Carbon Gmb

HDESOTEC Activated Carbon

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Silcarbon Aktivkohle Gmb

HKarbonous Inc

Lenntech BV

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 10.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.61% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Stringent Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Mercury Pollution Increasing Demand for Activated Carbon in Water Treatment Applications High demand in the pharmaceuticals and Healthcare industry





January 2021

Cabot Corporation, a leading player in the activated carbon market, announced the launch of its new range of activated carbon products for water treatment applications. The new range, called NORIT CNR 120 and NORIT CNR 220, features high adsorption capacity and excellent durability, making it ideal for use in drinking water treatment and industrial wastewater treatment applications.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global activated carbon market is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for clean drinking water and air, the increasing use of activated carbon in pharmaceutical and chemical production, and the rising adoption of activated carbon in the automotive industry for emission control. The market is also driven by the increasing use of activated carbon in energy storage applications, such as fuel cells and supercapacitors.

Market Restraints:

The major restraint for the activated carbon market is the availability of low-cost alternatives such as ion exchange resins, zeolites, and silica gels. Moreover, the disposal of spent activated carbon is also a significant challenge as it poses environmental risks and requires specialized treatment facilities.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the activated carbon market. The increased demand for personal protective equipment and medical supplies led to a surge in demand for activated carbon in the healthcare sector. However, the decline in industrial and commercial activities led to a decrease in demand for activated carbon in other applications. Post-COVID, the market is expected to recover gradually as industrial and commercial activities resume.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Powder Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon, Extruded Activated Carbon, Others

By Application

The Application in the market includes Water Purification, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Metal Extraction, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Catalyst, and Others

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for activated carbon in the water treatment and automotive industries. The water treatment industry is a major consumer of activated carbon, which is used to remove impurities and contaminants from water. The growing population, urbanization, and industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region have resulted in an increased demand for clean water, which is driving the growth of the activated carbon market in the region.



In North America, the US is the largest market for activated carbon due to the growing adoption of activated carbon in the oil and gas sector. Activated carbon is used in the purification of natural gas and other hydrocarbons, where it helps to remove impurities and contaminants from the gas stream. The growing production of shale gas and tight oil in the US is driving the demand for activated carbon in the region.

In Europe, the market for activated carbon is driven by the increasing use of activated carbon in pharmaceutical production and air purification applications. Activated carbon is used in the production of pharmaceuticals as a purification agent, where it helps to remove impurities and contaminants from the final product. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals in Europe, driven by an aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, is fueling the growth of the activated carbon market in the region.

