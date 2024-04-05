PA compact will eliminate unnecessary barriers to PA practice across state lines

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA), Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), and National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA) announce that a licensure compact for physician assistants (PAs) was activated by the recent signing of legislation in Virginia.

With the signing of HB324 by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, seven states have adopted the PA Compact Model Legislation, the requirement to activate the compact.

The PA Compact is an interstate occupational licensure compact for PAs. Interstate compacts are a constitutionally authorized, legally binding, legislatively enacted contract among participating states.

AAPA, FSMB, and NCCPA have partnered in recent years to establish a compact for PAs, working closely with PA state organizations to advocate for passage of the model legislation. Technical support for this work has also been provided by The Council of State Governments (CSG).

States joining the compact agree to recognize a valid, unencumbered license issued by another compact member state via a compact privilege. Licensed PAs utilizing the compact can obtain a privilege in each compact member state where they want to practice. PAs using a compact privilege to practice in another state must adhere to laws and regulations of practice in that state and are under the jurisdiction of the state’s regulatory board in which they are practicing.

The model legislation was released in November 2022, and by close of 2023 three states, Delaware, Utah, and Wisconsin, had enacted the PA Licensure Compact. In 2024, West Virginia, Washington, Nebraska, and Virginia followed. In addition, PA Licensure Compact legislation is currently pending in 11 states.

“The speed at which states enacted the PA Compact underscores the need for greater efficiency in healthcare delivery as well as the demand for PAs,” said AAPA President and Chair of the Board Folusho E. Ogunfiditimi, DM, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA. “This is truly a landmark accomplishment for PAs and their patients across the country. The ability to practice across state lines without requiring multiple licenses will be fundamental in ensuring PAs are never hampered from serving where they are needed.”

“The PA Licensure Compact represents a significant step forward in enhancing license portability for qualified PAs wishing to practice in multiple states and jurisdictions,” said FSMB President and CEO Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP. “The compact is a testament to the willingness of states to work together to increase access to care to meet the evolving needs of our communities.”

“The PA Licensure Compact will make it easier for Board Certified PAs to practice in states that have adopted this legislation, eliminating the administrative burden of applying individually for multiple licenses,” said NCCPA President and CEO Dawn Morton-Rias, EdD, PA-C, ICE-CCP, FACHE, the PA profession’s national certifying body. “This translates to greater opportunities for PAs to improve access to care, address health care gaps and meet patient needs, particularly for those who have incorporated telemedicine into their practice.”

For more information, go to pacompact.org.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org.

About The Council of State Governments

The Council of State Governments National Center for Interstate Compacts is the nation’s only technical assistance provider on interstate compacts, offering compact education, development, and administrative services.

About the Federation of State Medical Boards: The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing the medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. The FSMB serves the public through Docinfo.org, a free physician search tool which provides background information on the more than 1 million doctors in the United States. To learn more about the FSMB, visit www.fsmb.org.

About the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA)

The NCCPA is the only certifying organization for more than 178,700 PAs in the United States. The PA-C credential is awarded by NCCPA to PAs who fulfill certification, certification maintenance and recertification requirements. NCCPA also administers the Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) program for experienced, Board Certified PAs practicing in ten specialties. For more information, visit https://www.nccpa.net.

MEDIA CONTACT: Josh Birch, 443.614.5896