Queenstown, New Zealand, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialists in small-group adventure travel experiences, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures launch their new-look brands today, thanks to a renewed sense of self from guests’ feedback.

“While borders around the world were closed, we took time to pause and ask our past guests, our guides, and our staff what makes our experiences truly special — what brings our guests back time and time again — so that when we could travel again, we could come back stronger than ever,” says Wendy van Lieshout, CEO of Active Adventures and Austin Adventures. “As a result, we’ve given both our brands a new, refreshed look to amplify each brand’s uniqueness.”

Active Adventures was born in New Zealand over 25 years ago from a passion for sharing a love of adventure with friends around the world. Their small group hiking and multisport adventures across New Zealand, South America, Europe, Africa, and the Himalayas are crafted and guided the “Kiwi way” which features a “professional, warm, and relaxed style of hosting,” according to the brand’s website.

“We hope to inspire people to find a new adventure — to ignite peoples’ desire to challenge themselves, to get out there and get a closer insight into people, cultures, and lands different to home,” van Lieshout continues in the company’s announcement video.

Austin Adventures began in Montana, USA, over 30 years ago and specializes in iconic adventures through North America’s National Parks and is renowned for its family-focused vacations.

“Our guests told us that our adventure vacations get them closer to nature — and each other — freeing them from their day-to-day routines and helping them reconnect with what matters most – being with family and friends. Our adventures ‘into the wild together’ are designed to rejuvenate the soul, bring us closer together through fun activities like rafting and ziplining, exploring the world on our doorstep, and making lifelong memories together,” says van Lieshout.

Active Adventures and Austin Adventures now set the standard for inspiring, all-inclusive, fully guided, small-group adventures in the great outdoors, in the most breathtaking scenery in the world.

“We have two brands within our family, each with its own distinctive experiences — an incredible collection of adventures around the world, all in the great outdoors, connecting with nature, local people, communities, and our environment,” van Lieshout concluded. “We now have over 100 trips to 24 countries — an incredible collection of adventures around the world. There’s literally something for everyone.”

To see each brand’s new-look websites, visit activeadventures.com and austinadventures.com.

