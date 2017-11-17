Active Biotech’s election committee appointed

Breaking News
PRESS RELEASE

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June, 2017, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders, as per end of September 2017, and the Chairman of the Board.

For the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest shareholders and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:

Johnny Sommarlund, MGA Holding
Tomas Billing, Nordstjernan
Per Colleen, Fjärde AP-fonden

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Mats Arnhög, the Election Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2018.

Lund, November 17, 2017
Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson
President and CEO

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties, is in Phase II development for the treatment of primary progressive multiple sclerosis and Huntington’s disease. ANYARA, an immunological substance, has completed clinical Phase I-II/III studies in patients with pancreatic, lung or renal cell cancer. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CET on November 17, 2017.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
