Active Biotech’s election committee appointed

In accordance with a decision made by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 June, 2017, the Election Committee shall comprise the representatives for the three largest shareholders, as per end of September 2017, and the Chairman of the Board.

For the 2018 Annual General Meeting, the Election Committee shall propose Board members and a Chairman of the Board, and fees to Board members and auditors. The following individuals were appointed representatives for the largest shareholders and, accordingly, are members of the Election Committee:

Johnny Sommarlund, MGA Holding

Tomas Billing, Nordstjernan

Per Colleen, Fjärde AP-fonden

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board, Mats Arnhög, the Election Committee shall prepare proposals to be presented to and decided upon at the Annual General Meeting on May 17, 2018.

Lund, November 17, 2017

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

